BONK Airdrop for Solana Phone Buyers BONK Price Continues to Skyrocket

Solana has surged more than 430% this year, rising from $10 in January to over $70 at press time. While SOL and the overall ecosystem have flourished in 2023, the same cannot be said for Solana’s mobile device saga.

According to founder Anatoly Yakovenko, sales of Solana’s Web3 smartphone, the Saga, have been disappointing, leading to internal discussions about its future. Unless sales show significant improvement, Yakovenko suggested Solana’s next device could be a low-cost “smart wallet.”

Notofaste, a popular crypto influencer on Tracks the value of airdrops.

The phone was priced at $1000 and was announced in April. It came with an airdrop of $10 worth of BONK tokens. By that time, the price of BONK was around $0.0000004. That number is now $0.00001154, representing a 10338.75% price appreciation.

The founder admitted that he is not using his own Saga phone

When asked about the phone’s quality and performance, NotsoFast said, “It’s okay,” and that it wasn’t the greatest value for the dollar.

Saga was designed to enhance the Web3 mobile experience, but faced challenges due to the superior mobile interface on regular smartphones, which ironically makes Web3 navigation easier. Yakovenko admitted to using the Saga as his “NFT phone”, saying that Saga sales fell short of expectations, but for everyday business, he relies on his iPhone.

During an interview, Anatoly Yakovenko admitted that advancements in mobile interfaces like progressive web apps and pass keys have narrowed the gap between specialized crypto smartphones and regular ones.

Overall, the entrepreneur seemed disappointed as he mentioned the limited success of previous attempts by companies ranging from major players like HTC to smaller players like Sirin Labs in creating crypto-focused smartphones.

SOL and BONK are on fire

SOL and BONK are the two biggest crypto gainers this week. The dog-themed token has surged by more than 700% in the past 30 days, highlighting the market’s appetite for hot memecoins.

Meanwhile, Solana has surged nearly 20% in just seven days and 500% year-to-date. As reported, analysts are optimistic about the future growth of SOL, predicting new all-time highs of $300 to $1,000.

