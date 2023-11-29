Bonds cheer Fed rate cuts; kiwi flies

by Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian shares rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, bonds rose and the dollar fell on new signs of a U.S. interest rate cut, while the New Zealand dollar fell after its central bank said it There were fears that another hike might be necessary if inflation eases. Stubborn.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% in early trading, before weakness in Hong Kong tech shares pushed it back flat.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2%. The New Zealand dollar was up 1.1% at a four-month high of $0.6207, breaking previous resistance.

Meanwhile, the US dollar slipped to new multi-month lows against the euro, yen, sterling, Australian dollar, yuan and Swiss franc. Gold hit a seven-month high above $2,051 an ounce.

Overnight Fed Governor Christopher Waller – an influential and previously hawkish voice at the US central bank – told the American Enterprise Institute that rate cuts could begin within a few months, provided inflation continues to fall.

Fed funds futures rose on comments of more than 100 basis points of cuts in 2024 and a 40% chance they would start after March. Two-year Treasury yields fell sharply and the dollar declined in Asia as well.

“The market clearly moved ahead when Governor Waller opened up the possibility of a cut,” said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank in Sydney. Waller’s comments echo previous comments made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The two-year yield hit 4.70%, the lowest since mid-July, and the benchmark 10-year yield fell 4 bps to the lowest since September at 4.30%.

The dollar was last down 0.5% at 146.68 yen, the lowest since Sept. 12 and a decline of about 2% in three days. It hit a 3-1/2 month low of $1.1017 per euro. [FRX/]

Waller said that if inflation continues to decline, “for several more months… three months, four months, five months… we could start lowering the policy rate because inflation is lower.”

“There’s no reason to say we would put it really high,” he said.

Condition

Waller’s comments capped a two-week rally in stocks and bonds around the world since a benign US inflation report two weeks ago – except in China where doubts about the economy have certainly disappointed investors.

Global stocks are up nearly 9% in November and are on track for their best month in three years. The Hang Seng is flat and has not recorded a positive month since July.

The latest negative news comes from Meituan which marked slowing growth in the fourth quarter for its core food delivery business. Despite the company’s promise of a $1 billion buyback, shares fell 8% to a 3-1/2-year low on Wednesday.

The Hang Seng fell 0.9% on Wednesday. Mainland blue chips fell 0.4% and are on track for their fourth consecutive monthly decline, following a 1.9% decline in November. [.HK]

Some analysts are also concerned that markets are running on parts of Fed officials’ comments — warning of possible rate cuts — even though the comments are conditional on a further decline in inflation and financial conditions remaining restrictive.

New Zealand sounded a warning of sorts on Wednesday when the central bank raised its interest rate forecasts slightly and warned that the hikes would not last.

Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan said, “The bet should be guided by the premise that policy is appropriately tight, and not indulge in overconfidence that the Fed has got the job done (based on linear projections of inflation). But).

Elsewhere Australian inflation eased more than expected. Among commodities, Brent crude futures held steady at $81.75 a barrel but were set for a monthly decline, while Singapore iron ore futures for November rose 9.6% at $130.50 a tonne.

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com