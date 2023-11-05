Bond traders are on a collision course with the higher-for-long mantra

(Bloomberg) — Bond investors and rates traders are increasingly betting that interest rate cuts will begin by the summer, challenging policymakers’ mantra of higher borrowing costs for the foreseeable future.

Markets are now betting that the Federal Reserve will cut rates for the first time in June, and implement cuts of about 100 basis points by the end of 2024. There is a possibility of a similar reduction from the European Central Bank, which will potentially start. As soon as April. Whereas in the UK, the Bank of England seems to be reducing the benchmark rate by about 70 basis points.

That could prove a problem for central bankers, who have acknowledged the extent to which expectations that policy will remain tight has driven up bond yields, helping to cool the economy.

“The authorities will want to hold out for as long as possible to avoid easing financial conditions,” said Henry Cook, senior economist at MUFG. If data continues to decline in the coming months – as Cook expects – central bankers’ stance will become harder to maintain, he said.

The pricing highlights market skepticism that has set in beyond 2021 as central banks insisted inflation would prove transitory. For rate-setters, a fall in bond yields threatens to ease financing conditions, and whether officials cut or not, it will reduce the impact of the increases they have already made.

ECB Executive Board member Christine Lagarde has warned that any discussion of when to cut interest rates is “completely premature”.

“The challenge is how to keep the market from getting a little too excited,” said Sebastian Vismara, senior economist at BNY Mellon Investment Management. “Until there is no credible risk of a rate hike, I think the market will continue to trend towards rate cuts.”

On Friday, traders tried to push back expectations of the first US cuts from July to June after data showed lower-than-expected payroll numbers and rising unemployment.

There is a danger that the aggressive situation may lead to their destruction. It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve been on the wrong side of a business. Repeatedly this cycle, the market has either jumped up in arms and ended rate hikes early — or tightened up at prices that are looking increasingly excessive.

US 10-year yields have fallen from 5% to 4.50%, less than two weeks after hopes of ending rate hikes. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged last week that rising bond yields have helped policymakers, central bankers are alert to signs that financial conditions may ease too quickly.

“Such an outcome could be self-defeating and central banks would have to come out strongly again and try to reverse it,” Vismara said.

In the UK, where inflation is running three times the 2% target, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has tried to steer market bets straight down. On Thursday, at the BOE’s post-rate decision press conference, he reiterated that it was too early to think about easing.

“The market does not believe the BoE will resist cutting rates if activity contracts or employment deteriorates, regardless of the inflation backdrop,” said Axel Botte, head of market strategy at Ostrum Asset Management in Paris.

Of course, some strategists say the market pricing is wrong and investors are focusing on a hasty cut.

Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management, is skeptical that any major central bank will cut for at least the next nine months. Inflation is still above target and there are little signs so far of serious weakness in the US economy, he said.

Those planning for a 100 basis point rate cut from the ECB next year will be disappointed, according to Adam Kurpiel and his colleagues at Societe Generale SA.

“The last FOMC meeting provided an excuse for markets to again consider the rate-cut cycle and a bullish move into riskier assets,” he wrote. “This may prove to be more complex than the market expects.”

Additionally, the policy outlook is already highly restrictive, which suggests the market will remain under pressure.

In Canada, the central bank’s decision to leave open the possibility of another hike was condemned by Pimco’s former head of Canadian portfolio management, who argued that policymakers should be talking about a cut sooner.

Meanwhile, David Zane, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, says it may be premature to bet on a rate cut in Europe from April, but the ECB will need to ease more than currently priced in to support the economy in the future. . ,

“It is quite clear that they have completed the padayatra and so now the only question is when will they start harvesting,” he said. “You may want to start considering the longer term in the portfolio to be prepared for the continued rate cut cycle in Europe.”

–With assistance from Andrew Langley, James Hirai and Naomi Tajitsu.

