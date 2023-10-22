A bronze seal for the Treasury Department is shown at the US Treasury Building in Washington, US on January 20, 2023. Reuters/Kevin Lamarck/File Photo Get licensing rights

Oct 20 (Reuters) – U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are increasingly taking the view that rising bond yields are tightening financial conditions in the way they’d like, prompting markets to expect further Fed rate hikes. Not because of expectations but for many other reasons. factors, allowing them to come up with their own policy rate lower than they otherwise would.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell agreed to that possibility in remarks at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, saying he agreed “in principle” that a sharp rise in yields could stave off the case for more rate hikes.

One of the key factors for him and others at the Fed is the return of the “term premium” as an influence in bond yields, a fundamental driver that has been suppressed for a decade or more due to long periods of low interest rates. This was followed by the global financial crisis of 2007–2009 and then the pandemic.

A bond yield can be decomposed into three elements: expectations of what the Fed does with short-term rates; Premium for expected inflation; And a term premium. Essentially a term premium is additional compensation that investors expect to make up for the unknowns associated with a long-term loan, and also take into account factors including risk preferences, views about the economy, and global financial conditions.

After the financial crisis the Fed made efforts to keep all borrowing costs low – not just those short-term costs it directly controls – but eliminated the term premium as the central bank sought to prevent rates from climbing and slow down. was determined to hinder further progress. Recovering from the crisis.

For much of the first year of the tightening campaign, which began in March 2022, Fed officials periodically lamented that long-term rates were not rising enough to warrant a rate hike of their own. Instead, bond investors remained focused on widely held expectations at the time that the Fed would tighten more, prevent a recession, and cut rates quickly to prevent damage to the economy.

Investors have finally recognized the Fed’s strong commitment to getting inflation back to its 2% target, and its willingness to accept a slowing economy to get there, which has changed this dynamic.

Term premiums cannot be measured directly but several models exist for them. The New York Fed model shows the term premium for the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has increased by more than a percentage point since the start of the third quarter. Having stood in negative territory for most of 2021 and the decade before the pandemic, it recently rose above the zero percent line and is near the highest level since 2015.

Rapidly rising term premiums could impact other assets such as stocks, and act to tighten financial conditions on their own, a risk the Fed occasionally flags in its bi-annual reports to Congress.

“A sudden increase in term premiums to more normal levels poses a downside risk to longer-maturity Treasury prices, which could impact prices of other assets,” the Fed said in its July 2017 monetary policy report. Premiums were below zero.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year note was below 5%, a level it has not exceeded since 2007. The price of that security’s most current issue, which debuted at about par in mid-August, has fallen to about 91.5 cents. On the dollar. Over the same period, the S&P 500 index (.SPX) has fallen 5%.

Dallas Fed President Lori Logan — who ran the New York Fed’s open market operations for years and has deep familiarity with fixed income markets — spoke at length about the change in the Treasury term premium in comments earlier this month.

He made perhaps the clearest case yet for how this change could give the Fed more flexibility as it nears the end of a campaign that saw it raise its policy rate from near zero to its current range of 5.25% to 5.50%. have seen.

“Financial conditions have tightened significantly in recent months. But the reasons for the tightening matter,” he said in a speech at the annual conference of the National Association for Business Economics. “If long-term interest rates remain high due to higher term premiums, there may be less need to raise the fed funds rate.”

