The Metropolitan Airports Commission will issue $125 million in bonds over the next few years to finance its portion of a major terminal modernization project at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The commission, which had already sold $60 million of bonds for the Terminal 1 project as part of a $372.7 million subordinate airport revenue bond deal last year, is borrowing about $50 million next year and about $75 million in 2026. Will sell, according to Chief Financial Officer Tim Simon.

A bond-financed project for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal 1 aims to provide a unified and modern interior design for the terminal’s six concourses and approximately 75 Delta Air Lines gates.

Metropolitan Airports Commission

The new debt of approximately $700 million, which includes $50 million of bonds for the terminal, is expected to be sold in 2024 depending on market conditions and the timing of project cash flows.

“We have not made a final decision on how next year’s bonds will be issued — either senior or subordinated,” Simon said Tuesday. “We’ll assess that as we get a little further into next year’s bonding process.”

The senior bonds are rated AA-minus and the subordinated bonds have an A-plus rating from Fitch Ratings as well as S&P Global Ratings, which raised its rating by one notch last year.

Simon said Delta Air Lines’ stake in the terminal project is $60 million, which will be financed through short-term debt repaid by the carrier. Delta and its affiliates handled 71.4% of passengers at the airport in 2022, serving as Delta’s second-largest hub.

According to the Commission’s press release, the project marks the largest interior renovation of the concourse and passenger gate areas in Terminal 1, which opened in 1962. The $242 million project aims to provide an integrated and modern design for the terminal’s six concourses and approximately 75 delta gates.

Work began in late October and is scheduled to continue until 2025.

The press release states, “By the time the concourse renovation is complete, MAC will have invested more than $1 billion in a series of high-profile projects over the course of a decade to transform Terminal 1 from curb to gate ” The projects include a 30,000-square-foot expansion that began in 2016.

