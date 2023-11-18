Bond rates fall to 5% globally as bond prices explode: Credit Weekly

(Bloomberg) — First trades came on tape at 9:54 a.m., price: 38 cents on the dollar. These were bonds of a little-known company called Enviva Inc., a wood-pellet maker in Bethesda, Maryland. Just the night before, on November 8, they had closed at 64 cents. The wipeout deepened rapidly as the day wore on, sending the bonds’ price as low as 31 cents.

A few days earlier, something similar had happened to Dish Network Corp. — its bonds were falling rapidly and about $10 million were wiped out in value in a matter of hours — and then WideOpenWest, a cable-service provider, and Beauty Health Co., a skin-care company, after reporting quarterly earnings.

Debt investors are in no mood to tolerate bad news. Not when they can now get more than 5% risk-free on US Treasury bills – instead of the near 0% that reigned for years. In all these cases the news was quite bad – Enviva even suggested it might have to close its doors – and so the market reaction was always inevitable. But it is the pace and violence of the decline that is raising eyebrows. To some the move seemed akin to hair-trigger reactions in stocks, a market traditionally far more volatile than bonds.

“This is somewhat unusual compared to the past few years,” said Christian Hofmann, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. “Capital is more limited, and people are paying more attention to cash flow and business models.”

Analysts at Barclays PLC agree. Nearly a quarter of all bond moves of at least 1 cent on the dollar in the three months through March were in response to earnings, up more than 18% in 2022, they said in a report.

Market watchers say another market dynamic may also be at work. Bond prices could fall more sharply because banks, which act as middlemen between sellers and buyers, can no longer hold as much risk on their balance sheets. Banks are offering huge discounts to lure buyers of bonds which investors are eager to sell.

Still, prices catering to distressed buyers are attractive, which could increase demand for riskier bonds and loans, said Nicole Hammond, senior portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors.

Enviva’s 6.5% notes maturing in 2026 were up more than 20 cents at one point after the decline in secondary trading, according to Trace data. Spirit Airlines Inc. Bond prices are slowly recovering after bad news, and iHeartMedia Inc. is rising after the company’s disappointing fourth-quarter forecast. The debt is increasing rapidly.

Still, more action is expected as corporate borrowers continue to report earnings, said John McClain, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

“There are definitely more fireworks to come,” he said. “We will see who is winning, who is not, who is spending. “As consumers become nervous, we will start to see more negative headlines.”

