October 23, 2023
Bond price decline 'a disaster' for some workers approaching retirement


A former pensions minister has warned that the fall in the price of supposedly safe government bonds is a ‘disaster’ for hundreds of thousands of workers approaching retirement.

Baroness Altman told The Mail on Sunday it was ‘extremely worrying’ that members of workplace pension schemes were automatically put into loss-making investments which they had been assured were ‘low risk’. Will be.

Those most affected were those with pensions in the 1990s and 2000s, or paid into individual stakeholder plans over the past two decades with household names.

These pensions ‘default’ to so-called ‘lifestyle’ funds, usually five years before retirement age.

The funds invest in fixed-income investments – including bonds – that are less risky than other more volatile asset classes such as stocks.

But a sharp rise in interest rates has pushed up the yields on government bonds, known as gilts, causing bond prices – and the size of these nest eggs of around $850,000 – to fall sharply.

On Friday, the bond market’s plight deepened when the yield on 30-year gilts rose to its highest level since 1998 amid fears that interest rates will have to remain high for a longer period of time to control persistent inflation .

‘Once [people] “Retirees who have suffered huge declines in the bond market as they approach retirement haven’t had time to recoup their losses,” Altman said. “For many people in their 60s, the lifestyle has been a disaster. ‘

Buying annuities – a guaranteed income for life sold by insurers – could protect ‘lifestyle’ investors from further declines, experts say.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk

