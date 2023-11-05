Bond market’s Warren Buffett has a warning for investors

Gerontocracy is much debated and condemned in American politics, and not without justification. Yet there is value in the wisdom gained from experience, especially from someone who applies the lessons of the past to thinking about the future. He said the future is full of risks, but not the risks typically associated with investing.

These ideas stem from several long conversations I recently had with Dan Fuss, vice president of Loomis Sales. Having recently celebrated his 90th birthday, Fuss has been hard at work, even though he no longer directly manages bond portfolios for the Boston-based firm. He describes himself as the grandfather of the office and provides guidance to other managers from his more than six decades of experience.

This certainly underestimates his impact. Over the years, Fuss has become known as a bond-picker whose style is more in line with Warren Buffett’s approach to stocks. I immediately remember our first conversation, when I asked him about his approach to investment management. “I like bonds that go up [in price]“A challenge, he said, because bonds only promise par at maturity plus interest, unlike the theoretically infinite upside of stocks.

More than the next gross-domestic-product or number of jobs, Fass expresses concerns about geopolitics, climate change and domestic disputes that have hampered governance. Where once his speeches at groups such as the CFA Institute focused on Federal Reserve policy, the economic outlook, and the like, he now emphasizes what are often seen as exogenous factors, far removed from general investment analysis. .

Fuss believes the Fed’s decision last week to keep interest rates steady was, in part, being influenced by the war in Israel against Hamas. The risk that the conflict could spread and lead to significant economic repercussions, particularly rising energy prices, is causing the central bank to pat itself on the back. “A good way to keep your hands warm is to sit on them,” he observes, as another New England winter approaches.

With this in mind, he believes the Fed is done raising short-term interest rates and could potentially cut them a few times in 2024, which coincidentally is an election year. This is in line with the federal-funds futures market’s expectations for the first cut in June, according to the CME Fedwatch site.

Fuss’s concerns about extended war in the Middle East join his long-standing concerns over conflicts between China and the United States that create the Thucydides trap when a rising power threatens to displace a dominant , as well as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

One consequence of these risks will be an increased US defense burden. Although Fuss admits this is outside his bailout, he believes the pressure will be felt on both the government budget and the Fed, which may be forced to pause in its fight against inflation. This could mean accommodating price growth in the 3% to 4% annual range, above the central bank’s 2% target, along with a rise in interest rates.

He said Washington is bearing the burden of defense and even if it is not sending troops, there will still be pressure on spending. It is theoretically a peacetime economy, putting an inherent inflationary bias into it, albeit with a budget deficit that is historically associated with wartime, conservatively running at just over 6% of GDP.

Fuss doesn’t necessarily see inflation rising like it did in the 1970s, but he does think interest rates are likely to experience cycles of consistently higher lows and higher highs. The implications for investment are likely to be a stark contrast to the deflation and falling bond yields experienced over the past four-plus decades.

In particular, the traditional 60/40 allocation of stocks and bonds should probably be something more like 50/50, he adds. Fuss shies away from offering any recommendations on the equity portion, but suggests a definite tilt towards long-term fixed income assets.

In the corporate market, which is his collateral, he prefers intermediate maturity of around seven to 10 years. In that area, he emphasizes issues trading at discount prices, among which there is an abundance of bonds issued during the ultralow-yield period a few years ago. He says such medium-term bonds will fall less in price than longer-term maturities if yields rise, but can participate in a rally and are unlikely to be called early if yields fall. Will happen.

While Fuss is prevented from naming names, an example would be a triple-B-rated (low investment-grade) bond due 2030 with a 1.5% coupon, which was quoted on Thursday at about $77 ($770 per $1,000 face value) . This would result in a yield to maturity of approximately 5.80%, compared to 4.68% for the seven-year Treasury note.

He also sees opportunities in selected high-yield bonds, but not in the spectrum of speculative-grade bonds. Specific risks are prominent for individual corporate borrowers. This includes both the credit quality of the issuer and the special characteristics of each bond issuance. Remember that each debt issue of an individual company has its own set of specific characteristics, such as coupons, maturity, call features and security, whereas there is generally only one class of stock.

But these descriptions ignore the major risks Fuss sees for his children and grandchildren. Climate change is top of mind, although he admits there are no easy solutions. For institutions focused on the long term, such as pension funds, they will want to protect cash flows over 10 to 20 years, thereby benefiting the climate.

Geopolitics and increasingly turbulent domestic politics remain other major concerns for Fass – particularly the apparent inability to control the fiscal deficit, which further constrains our ability to meet those challenges.

The eyes of this elderly man are not fixed on the past, but on the future and the risks present in it.

write to Randall W. Forsyth at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com