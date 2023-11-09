‘Bond King’ Jeffrey Gundlach says Trump or Biden victory won’t matter to investors

No matter who wins the White House in 2024, the country’s debt situation will still be dire and must be addressed, otherwise, the “Bond King” warns.

“A Republican is coming to the White House – how will that help? [our debt issue], We run these deficits under every administration. It’s basically a disease that we believe we can live with forever with a $2 trillion budget deficit. I don’t think this is a Republican versus Democrat issue. I think it’s an issue of mathematicians versus pseudo-economists,” DoubleLine founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said at the Yahoo Finance Invest conference this week.

Gundlach was responding to a question about whether a Republican in the White House in 2024 would be best served by cutting government spending and addressing the nation’s growing debt pile.

“People really have to experience kind of a moment of devastation when they realize this is not sustainable,” Gundlach said.

The veteran money manager thinks investors would be better off putting their money in non-US stocks for now and staying away from market darlings like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla (aka the Magnificent Seven).

Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital LP, presents during the 2019 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., on May 6, 2019. Reuters/Brendan McDermid (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

While many executors have warned about the country’s rising debt for decades, it has grown so large since the pandemic that it is beginning to weigh on the decision-making process of some investment professionals.

According to Treasury data, the national debt exceeds $33 trillion. This is five times more than the $5.8 billion seen in the 2001 fiscal year.

To some extent, this concern reflects the effect of higher interest rates – as proposed by the Federal Reserve – making debt service costs higher. Aggressive government spending on new infrastructure plans has pushed the country into even greater debt.

At some point, experts warn, the government will be forced to drastically raise taxes and cut social programs like Social Security to address the growing debt pile. Of course, going down that path would damage the economy and cause waves of volatility in global asset markets.

Gundlach isn’t alone in being concerned. Corporate America has also started becoming vocal on this matter.

“I think it’s a problem today. I don’t think it’ll be a problem 30 years from now.” AT&T CEO John Stankey said in Invest. “I don’t know that we can pick a day and say things are going to get worse. I think the day of reckoning is that we’re going to be in for a long period of sub-optimal growth.”

Check out Yahoo Finance’s latest coverage invest events:

brian sozzi is the executive editor of Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozy on Twitter @bryansozzi and on Linkedin, Tips on deals, mergers, active positions or anything else? Email [email protected].

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: www.bing.com