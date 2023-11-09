‘Bond King’ Jeff Gundlach says rising debt levels will push the US into recession by the second quarter of 2024

Faced with a rising debt of US$33 trillion and a potential economic shock from persistently high interest rates, billionaire investors Jeff Gundlach There are predictions that a recession could occur within the next year.

What happened: Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Gundlach, widely known as the “Bond King,” expressed his concerns about America’s fiscal health due to rising interest rates, Business Insider reports. The investor pointed out that annual interest expense on U.S. debt exceeded $1 trillion last month, according to Bloomberg.

“I believe we’re going to be in a recession — if we’re not already in a recession — we’ll probably be in a recession by the second quarter of 2024,” he said.

He estimated that the US deficit could rise from 6%–8% of GDP to 9% in a recession, leading to further inflation and possibly higher interest rates in 2024.

Gundlach argued that the low-yielding bonds were approaching maturity and would likely be reissued at around 5%. He further said that this scenario, with small businesses struggling with high-interest rates as high as 9% or 12%, could contribute to an economic recession.

Furthermore, Gundlach issued a warning about the fiscal impossibility if half of all tax receipts are used for interest payments, assuming that mandatory spending is 70% of the budget. He suggested that investors begin to distance themselves from the US banking system in fear of an impending recession.

why it matters: Gundlach’s warning comes amid concerns over America’s rising debt levels, which have been exacerbated by increased government spending during the pandemic. Higher interest rates, combined with the impending maturity of low-yield bonds, could put further pressure on the economy, potentially leading to a recession.

