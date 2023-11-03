‘Bond King’ Bill Gross says US economy headed for recession as more indicators emerge in 4th quarter

Bill Gross said that America could sink into recession by the fourth quarter.

The veteran investor pointed to the troubling economic data and banking turmoil seen earlier this year.

Top forecasters say the risk of a mild recession in 2024 cannot be ruled out.

According to “Bond King” Bill Gross, the US economy may be headed for a recession, and indicators of impending weakness may soon appear in the red.

The renowned fixed income investor and former PIMCO co-founder warned in a recent post on X that the US could be headed for a recession. There are signs that a recession could be coming sooner than expected, Gross said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday, noting that GDP growth from the Atlanta Fed came despite a sharp 4.9% growth in the third quarter. Expectations are below 1.5% for the current quarter.

“We’ll see it in the fourth quarter,” Gross said of a slowdown in gross domestic product. “We’re probably going to see it officially… a number that’s positive, but realistically, in terms of employment, and in terms of jobs, in terms of weakness in many of the indicators, we’re going to see November and December Staying below the line.”

This runs contrary to what other Wall Street commentators are saying, as they point to the economy’s resilience and the possibility that the US will avoid a recession this year. Inflation has declined dramatically from a high of more than 9% in the summer of 2022 and the job market will remain strong through 2023.

But the adverse winds have become stronger. Bond yields hit a 16-year high last month as investors worry about the impact of rates staying high for a longer period of time. Meanwhile, regional banks have been “devastated” since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank this year and the rise in Treasury yields at the long end of the yield curve, Gross said.

“Generally it’s a sign of some serious problems in terms of the economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, consumer loan default rates are starting to climb higher. A record number of subprime borrowers are at least 60 days behind on their auto loan payments, according to Fitch Ratings data.

Gross said, “To me, it indicates that the consumer is lagging in terms of their ability to pay. And of course, the U.S. economy is 70% based on consumer spending.”

The economy also seems to be slowing down as we approach the end of the year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the economy added only 150,000 jobs in October, below expectations of 180,000.

Top forecasters have warned that the risk of a mild recession next year cannot be ruled out. JPMorgan strategists previously said a synchronized global recession in 2024 is the most likely scenario, estimating the US has only a 23% chance of avoiding it.

Source: www.businessinsider.com