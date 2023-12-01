'Bond King' Bill Gross reportedly bet millions on the direction of interest rates as investors changed their Fed policy outlook

Veteran bond investor Bill Gross recently made nearly $4 million by betting on interest rates, Bloomberg reports.

Gross reportedly purchased contracts linked to SOFR, which is a benchmark loan.

Bond prices have seen a huge surge in the past month, their best performance in almost 40 years.

Famous bond investor Bill Gross reportedly made millions from the latest rally in bonds through bets on short-term lending rate-linked futures contracts, as investors adjusted their expectations for Federal Reserve policy, causing prices to rise. Is.

The PIMCO co-founder and “bond king” made more than $4 million by betting on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, a short-term lending benchmark for dollar-denominated loans, according to Bloomberg analysis. This bet is linked to the famous investor’s bearish call Announced in a post on X in October,

Gross bought 3,000 three-month March 2025 contracts tied to SOFR in late October, a Gross spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg. The report estimates Gross’s total profit so far based on the price of that contract, which has risen from about $95 in late October to about $96.45 on Friday.

The gross wager is still in play, meaning the profit has not yet been received. His media team did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The rise comes amid a surprise rally in the US bond market, with prices in November posting their best monthly performance in almost 40 years.

Bond prices, which move in the opposite direction to bond yields, rose last month as the market eased expectations of more tightening by the Fed. November’s move in bonds was a sharp contrast to October, when the market suffered its worst selloff in history as investors reacted to Fed chief Jerome Powell’s higher outlook for long rates.

But now, investors see a 48% chance rates could slide by the first quarter of next year, up from just a 14% chance a month ago, the CME FedWatch tool shows.

Wall Street commentators are also becoming more bullish on asset prices, with some forecasting that the Fed could transition to full monetary easing next year. ING Economics estimates this could include six interest rate cuts in 2024, with the fed funds rate predicted to drop to around 3.83% by the end of next year.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com