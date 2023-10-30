Bond investors: This is why the recent rise in rates is actually good news

bond returns have been poor

getty

It has been brutal to be a bond investor over the past two years as the bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Aggregate Index, is down 13% in 2022 and 2.5% so far in 2023. And to add insult to injury, bonds have declined in tandem with stocks in 2022, taking away their usual option for investors to rebalance from bonds to stocks if equities decline.

Before 2022, the bond enjoyed a 40-year bull market, experiencing annual declines in only four years (1994, 1999, 2013, 2021), with the worst return being a negative 2.8%. So, a 13% decline by 2022 is an off-the-charts event.

Two converging factors led to the unprecedented decline in bond prices:

rising rates, From 1Q22 to 3Q23, the Federal Reserve raised the fed funds rate from near zero to 5.25%-5.5%, and the yield on 10-year Treasuries rose from just 1.6% to nearly 5% during the same period. As explained below, because bond prices move inversely to interest rates, a substantial jump in rates caused bond prices to decline. low yield, Bond yields provide a cushion against falling prices caused by rising interest rates. Entering 2022, bond yields were low, with the 10-year Treasury yield at only 1.63%, so bond prices bore the entire brunt of interest rate increases with almost no yield cushion.

But rather than gnashing their teeth and lamenting the recent high rates, bond investors should celebrate the rise in rates for two reasons: (1) bonds issued at lower rates will regain their value, and (2) It’s higher interest rates, all the more so that in addition to falling rates, bond yields have risen, meaning this is the best time to buy bonds since 2007.

equivalent tractor beam

The value of a bond decreases as rates rise. Let’s say you bought a 10-year Treasury bond for $100 at the then-prevailing rate of 3%, but Treasuries of the same maturity now trade at a 4.5% yield. Your bond and the bond offered at 4.5% are identical, except that your bond yields 1.5% less. Because the market demands a 4.5% yield and you only pay 3%, if you sell your bond, it will be at a discount so mathematically the buyer will earn a 4.5% yield from purchase to maturity. The opposite situation occurs when rates fall. If the prevailing rate for your bond falls to 2%, your bond paying 3% will receive a premium when it sells.

But if you do not sell your bond, changes in interest rates will not affect your returns because bondholders are paid the same value at maturity. So, like the Death Star had a “tractor beam” that could lock onto spacecraft and drag them into the hangar bay to capture them (you may recall that this happened as well). Millennium Falcon), a bond’s par value also acts as a tractor beam, pulling the bond price up or down to par.

The chart below shows how the price of a hypothetical bond might move over its lifetime during a rising (blue) or falling (orange) rate environment. Notice how both bonds start and end at equal value – a sharp tractor beam!

equivalent tractor beam

St. Louis Trust & Family Office

Thus, while bond returns have been ugly, it is important to remember that bonds are a different animal than stocks. Stocks can fall and languish for years (like Under Armor USA, down about 85% from its peak eight years ago) or go to zero (like Bed Bath & Beyond did recently). Bonds are different. Unless a bond defaults (an extremely rare occurrence for investment-grade bonds), at maturity, the bondholder is paid par value.

I’m not saying that bond price fluctuations don’t matter. They do. If the bonds held their value in 2022, investors could sell them to buy stocks when they declined. But if you are a bond investor and suffer huge losses, don’t worry too much. Unless you sell your bonds, the loss is only on paper – at maturity, you will be made whole.

Yields Really Drive Bond Returns

Bond investors love to cheer falling rates as the value of bonds increases. Therefore, a common belief is that falling interest rates have fueled the 40-year bond bull market. And, of course, falling rates could reduce bond returns if sold before maturity. But the primary determinant of bond returns over the long term is yield, not price changes due to interest rate changes, so it is better for bonds to hold higher rates over the long term.

To illustrate this point, consider the chart below of yields on 10-year Treasuries from January 1975 through October 27, 2023. The yield peaked at 15.8% in late 1981 and fell to a low of 0.52% in 2020.

Interest rates fell for 40 years

St. Louis Trust & Family Office

While there are ups and downs, you can see that 1982 – 2021 was a period of consistently falling rates. How have returns been during this falling rate period? Bloomberg Aggregate returned a solid annualized 7.42%. But as the chart below shows, total returns fell in each decade, with the first decade of the 40-year period yielding an impressive 14.09% return and only a 2.9% return in the final decade.

Bond returns declined along with initial yields each decade

St. Louis Trust & Family Office

Returns declined each decade as falling rates reduced initial yields. It makes sense. Let’s say you paid $100 for a 10-year Treasury bond in 1982, which yields 15%. You would have earned $15 of interest each year on your $100 bond (if you held it to maturity you would have earned $150 of interest on your $100 investment). Sure, the value of your bond on paper may have increased as interest rates fell over the past decade, but the increase in price won’t matter until you sell it. And what if you sold it when rates dropped to 10%? You’ll make good profits, but when you reinvest your earnings in new bonds, they’ll yield 10% less, so you’ll be no better off.

Compare that 15% yielding bond scenario to thirty years later in 2011, when the 10-year Treasury yielded 3%. Your starting yield of 3% is not very good, so your returns will not be very good. Sure, falling rates after 2011 add to your returns if you sell before maturity, but given the modest 3% yield starting point, you can’t expect to earn much on your bonds.

Even if you have adopted a trading strategy to take advantage of falling rates, your long-term returns are still driven primarily by the initial yield. For example, Newfound Research ran a simulation where “10-year Treasuries are purchased at the beginning of each year, held for one year, and sold as 9-year Treasuries. The proceeds will then be reinvested into new 10-year Treasuries. They ran tests from December 1981 to December 2012 and found that initial yield accounted for 71% of returns and price swings accounted for only 26% (the other 3% was “roll yield”).

What this means for bond investors today

The decline in bond values ​​over the past two years is disappointing. But don’t panic, bond investors! Your existing bonds (or bond funds) showing losses won’t stay down – the par tractor beam will pull their returns up. And because higher yields mean higher returns for bonds, the recent rise in interest rates is good news for long-term bond investors’ future returns.

Source: www.forbes.com