Bond Buyer announces its annual recipients deal of the year The award, marking its 22nd year, has recognized outstanding achievement in municipal finance.

Winners are named in 10 categories: one from each of the five regional areas of Bond Buyer’s coverage, plus five in additional categories. All award winners will be honored Celebration at Guastavino’s in New York City on December 5 and are also finalists for the national Deal of the Year award, which will be announced at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Bond Buyer’s editorial board considered several factors when judging entries, including: creativity, ability to pull together a complex transaction under challenging circumstances, ability to serve as a model for other financings, and the public purpose for which the transaction proceeds. used.

“This year’s strong list of honorees reflects the full range of communities and public causes involved in this market,” said Mike Scarchilli, editor-in-chief of The Bond Buyer. “The deals recognized here epitomize the creativity and resourcefulness this industry has brought to bear even in difficult circumstances, delivering projects that advance infrastructure and quality of life in the country’s municipalities.”

For the 13th year, the Deal of the Year program will also include the presentation of the Freda Johnson Awards for leading women in public finance. This is the ninth year the organization is honoring two public finance professionals: one from the public sector and one from the private sector. The 2023 honorees are Megan Kilgore, City Auditor for the City of Columbus, Ohio, and Virginia Wong, Partner and Practice Group Leader at Nixon Peabody LLP. Additionally, a new honor, the Excellence in Leadership Award, will be presented to Kimberly Lyons, VP-Product Manager, Moody’s Investors Service.

Along with Wong, Kilgore and Lyons, whose awards will be presented by Freda Johnson, 12 other honorees from the public and private sectors will be recognized as Trailblazing Women in Public Finance by Northeastern Women in Public Finance at a Dec. 5 ceremony.

Here are the 2023 Deal of the Year award winners:

southeast region

Atlanta has been the winner in the Southeast in the city’s $370 million initial social bond issuance. The bonds will fund more than 100 infrastructure projects to be delivered by various city departments, and represent an intentional collaborative effort to invest heavily in “equity neighborhoods” across the city. Low-cost financing supports socially and environmentally beneficial projects across the city that improve equity, safety and mobility for its citizens, helping to deliver more sustainable communities.

mid west region

The Midwest winner is $1.7 billion in financing from the City of Chicago and its Sales Tax Securitization Corporation, which addressed initiatives related to affordable housing, homeless support services, environmental justice and community development. The city launched ambitious financing plans, including its first socially-named bonds and a cross-credit refunding tender, after receiving 10 rating upgrades and three positive outlook revisions in recognition of its financial turnaround, including a return to investment-grade. . ratings after almost a decade.

Far West Region

In the far west, the state is the winner of Oregon’s $989 million in new funding for statewide capital funding needs for public safety and emergency preparedness, education facilities and affordable housing. Oregon responded to the unique market environment of large mutual fund outflows and the growing interest of retail investors by using a number of active marketing measures, including not only taxable but also typically tax-exempt, to increase retail investor participation. The offering also includes a $1,000 denomination on the bonds. ,

south west region

The City Public Service Board of San Antonio, Texas, is a $737 million funding winner in the Southwest. Following the impacts of 2021 Winter Storm Uri, the City requested CPS Energy to submit a private letter ruling request to the IRS to allow tax-free long-term financing of certain extraordinary – and normally taxable – working capital costs. Authorized. The IRS agreed with CPS Energy’s analysis, resulting in exemptions from certain long-term working capital rules.

North Eastern Region

In the Northeast region, the winner is $1.76 billion in funding for the PennDOT Major Bridges, Package One project, which included the design, construction, financing, and maintenance of six bridges in critical need of replacement across Pennsylvania. Under the availability-based P3 approach, all bridges were tied into a single concession agreement. The deal represents the largest single offering of tax-exempt, private-activity bonds for a surface transportation project.

innovative financing

The Innovative Financing winner is the state of Connecticut for its “CT Baby Bonds” program, a measure to tackle systemic poverty by investing directly in children at birth. After the originally planned $600 million GO bond sale was postponed due to funding concerns, the state instead replaced an existing bond reserve fund with a surety policy, providing multi-year funding assurance for the program , fully funded the CT Baby Bond Trust, while maintaining its commitment to existing bondholders.

small issuer financing

The winner in the Small Issuer category is a $208 million deal from the Greater Texoma Utility Authority of Texas, which supported the engineering and construction of an industrial wastewater treatment facility and the rehabilitation of an existing water treatment plant in Sherman, Texas, to accommodate the influx of Could. A huge semiconductor manufacturing plant. The GTUA bonds will be paid for with contract payments, which are the operating expenses of the city’s water and sewer system.

health care financing

The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center’s $326 million cigarette tax allocation bond issuance to finance a 16 million-square-foot campus in Pasco County, Florida aims to unite the top minds in cancer research and treatment. On pricing day, the state House of Representatives proposed legislative changes to cigarette tax allocations, causing Moffitt to withdraw the deal. The issuer and its bond underwriter then turned to a unique structure that secured critical funding before the end of Florida’s legislative session.

ESG/Green Finance

The ESG/Green Financing winner is the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency’s $232 million offering on behalf of Boston Medical Center, the first designated sustainability bond in the US for a nonprofit healthcare organization. BMC’s first deal to hit the market in six years, the bonds will finance expansion projects at multiple locations that will accommodate the growing number of patients and meet patient needs, improve the energy efficiency of the facilities and optimize hospital operations. Will do.

public-private partnership financing

The winner in the P3 category is the redevelopment of Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, which will include significant infrastructure improvements to the airport’s roadways. The final structure of the deal included more than $3 billion of taxable term loans and $435 million of tax-exempt bonds, which were privately placed. Financing for this redevelopment was part of a public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and a consortium of investors called JFK Millennium Partners.

