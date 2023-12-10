Bond bulls betting on ECB rate cut face test by Lagarde

(Bloomberg) — Investors betting on an early start to the European Central Bank’s interest rate cut cycle risk being derailed by Christine Lagarde this week.

Strategists and investors say European bonds have more room for losses than gains from Thursday, when the ECB will deliver its final policy decision of the year. This comes as a recent strong rally has already sent benchmark German yields to their lowest level since April at around 2.2%.

Any dovish tone from President Lagarde would validate existing market bets on a six quarter-point cut in 2024, and allow bonds to maintain recent gains. But a surprisingly hawkish tone could send German yields back above 2.4%, according to TwentyFour Asset Management.

“There is a risk of a selloff in Bundes and other European government bonds,” said Elliot Hentov, head of macro policy research at State Street. “There is no way we can get an ECB readout that exceeds market expectations. Frankly, the chances are that it will be overwhelming.

German bond yields have fallen more than 40 basis points over the past month as investors bet on dramatic ECB cuts next year after data showed inflation and economic activity were lower than expected.

The revaluation was accelerated last week after ECB member Isabel Schnabel, a well-known hawk, said the decline in inflation was “remarkable”, a comment that markets saw as a sign that the cut could come earlier than expected. Can.

The market is currently fully expecting five quarterly rate cuts next year, while the sixth is hanging in the balance. Just a month ago, the stakes were on just three cuts. There is now a 70% chance of the first occurring in March, a scenario the market had barely considered not long ago.

This is quite an extreme view, as ECB policymakers have shown no urgency to act. For hard-liners like Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, the danger remains that inflation will return with a vengeance and he has repeatedly refused to say that rates have peaked.

“It would be easy for Lagarde to look more hawkish than the market,” said Orla Garvey, a senior fixed-income portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. “I’ll be watching to see if she adopts her ‘longer higher’ mantra.”

The stronger-than-expected US jobs report on Friday was a reminder of how sensitive yield and rate bets are to economic data and policymaker speeches. Yields on U.S. and German benchmark bonds rose at least 10 basis points as traders reduced bets on Federal Reserve and ECB cuts.

Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, said Lagarde’s hawkish tone would put the market off the prospect of a March cut.

“The way they may be a little more aggressive is that they will need to see sustained evidence of a decline in inflation after March,” he said. “That would make it mathematically impossible to make cuts by then.”

–With assistance from Alice Atkins.

