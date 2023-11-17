Bomb threat in France: Caen airport closed and flights delayed due to explosives warning on the runway

The airport, located in Normandy, is currently closed and travelers are advised to wait for updates.

Air traffic at France’s Caen airport was halted Friday morning following a bomb threat, officials said.

Bomb disposal squad has already been called to deal with the situation.

“Interdepartmental demining services are on site at the runways and airport buildings,” the local prefecture said.

Who is behind France’s latest airport bomb threat?

Authorities say a group of people took to the streets overnight, though their reason for doing so is not yet clear.

news site France 3 Normandie reported on its website that it had received an anonymous letter signed by “French environmental activists” during the night.

The letter claims that the activists entered the airport premises and vandalized it. explosive To “condemn the environmental absurdity” of air transport.

“Explosives have been placed around the tarmac and will be detonated at 12 noon. We leave it to you to inform the police and airport management so that the damage is only physical,” the letter, cited by France 3 Normandie, said.

“Instead of reducing air travel, officials prefer to expand airports,” it continued.

Kane airport closed after bomb threat

“Air traffic is disrupted. Passengers are invited to seek advice regarding traffic conditions before heading to the airport,” the prefecture posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 8 a.m. Friday. “

According to local media, firefighters and Bomb Disposal experts were inspecting the airport facilities since morning, while police officers were blocking access to the airport for arriving passengers.

stamp Currently suspended till 12.30 pm. Passengers arriving at the airport this morning are waiting at the parking lot.

The local municipality has also allocated a room in the city center where travelers can wait in the summer.

“Officials are implementing their procedures. At the moment, we don’t have any deadlines,” airport director Marieline Heise-Hagron told France 3 Normandie.

A flight from Marseille that was scheduled to land at 8:25 am was diverted to Rennes, where a bus would take passengers to Caen.

