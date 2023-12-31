Bollywood actor, entrepreneur John Abraham buys bungalow in Khar, Mumbai – B2BCHIEF – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News

Bollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur John Abraham has bought a bungalow built on about one-fifth of an acre of land on the tony Linking Road in Mumbai’s Khar area for more than Rs 70.83 crore.

The Bungalow, 372 Nirmal Bhawan, boasts of a spacious built-up area of ​​5,416 sq. ft., spread over the ground floor and two additional levels. Notably, the actor acquired this property through transactions involving a total of 10 sellers, all of whom are members of the same family.

Documents obtained through IndexTap.com show that the buyer has paid stamp duty of around Rs 4.25 crore for the registration of the deal which was concluded and registered on December 27.

It is unclear whether the actor intends to undertake a redevelopment project for the property located on a lively road or whether the plan involves renovating the existing structure for a private residence.

Currently, the actor lives in ‘Villa in the Sky’, a 4,000 sq ft sea-facing penthouse located on the 7th and 8th floors of a residential complex in Bandra West.

According to media reports, apart from his career in Bollywood, John is known to be an astute investor who has invested in various businesses including internet services, food and beverage, community, fitness and lifestyle. The actor also owns two sports teams – Guwahati-based NorthEast United, a professional football team in the Indian Super League; and the Delhi Waveriders, a professional hockey team that plays in the Hockey India League. ET’s email query to Abraham’s team remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Real estate remains the top choice for investment among high net worth individuals. Bollywood celebrities are actively buying properties not only for personal use but also as lucrative investment ventures.

Many Bollywood actors, producers and directors including Amitabh Bachchan himself, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have invested in properties.

In the last few quarters, there have been several deals involving high-end luxury properties acquired by Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor.

