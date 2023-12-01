BOJ to record paper loss as bond holdings balloon

(Bloomberg) — The Bank of Japan recorded the highest unrealized losses on its bond holdings in the latest six-month period, highlighting the challenge Governor Kazuo Ueda faces as he moves toward policy normalization. .

Paper losses on those assets stood at ¥10.5 trillion ($70.7 billion) at the end of September, the largest loss in fiscal 2004 data, according to the central bank’s semi-annual financial statement on Tuesday. This is 60 times larger than the deficit of 157 billion yen in the previous fiscal year.

The loss will not prevent Ueda from reducing stimulus if the bank’s inflation target is achieved. Still, it’s a sign of the challenge ahead when the central bank eventually moves toward an exit, as most economists expect to see by the middle of next year. Even a modest rise in yields reduces the value of the bank’s huge bond holdings, which account for more than half of all outstanding central government debt.

Japan’s 10-year yields rose from 0.33% in March to about 0.75% at the end of September after the central bank loosened its grip on 10-year government bond yields in July. Officials further relaxed their guidance in October, and yields hit a new decade high of 0.97% earlier this month.

At the same time, unrealized gains from holdings of exchange traded funds continued to expand as stock prices rose during this period. Such profits surged 47% from the end of March to a record 23.6 trillion yen. Unaffected by those unrealized gains and losses, the BOJ’s net income rose to 1.9 trillion yen in the period.

The UDA has indicated that there is no need for serious concern over the financial position of central banks, although they still need to manage finances responsibly to maintain credibility in the markets.

“Temporary losses or negative equity do not hinder their ability to conduct monetary policy,” Ueda said in a speech in September, referring to central banks. “However, this does not mean that a central bank can run unlimited deficits and negative equity.”

