BOJ steps in as JGB yields hit new decade high following YCC overhaul

By Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan intervened in the government bond market on Wednesday to push yields to fresh decade highs, underscoring the challenge for the central bank, a day after loosening its grip on long-term interest rates. Can reach.

10-year Japanese government bond yields rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.970%, a level last seen in May 2013, before retreating to 0.960% shortly after the BOJ announced an emergency bond-buying operation.

Japan’s central bank on Tuesday took another small step away from its decade-old commitment to ultra-easy stimulus by turning the 1% limit on 10-year yields into a reference point rather than a hard cap.

The monetary authority also lifted a pledge to defend the level by offering to buy unlimited amounts of bonds, pointing to market forces that have continued to push yields higher in line with global moves and domestic inflation pressures.

Tuesday’s adjustment “will reflect a continued sense of caution in the market that we are moving in the direction of policy normalization,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Tsuruta sees this change as a step towards the BOJ eventually exiting the policy of negative interest rates, which he expects to happen as soon as early next year.

The two-year JGB yield reached 0.160%, while the five-year yield reached 0.480%, a level not seen since 2011.

At the end of the superlong, the 20-year JGB yield reached its highest level since July 2013 at 1.735%.

The 30-year JGB yield was up 3 bps at 1.905%.

After Tuesday’s changes, yield curve control has been “simplified but effectively dead,” said London-based UBS currency strategist James Malcolm.

Malcolm said the YCC will remain in place as a framework until the negative interest rate policy ends, when the BOJ could replace it with something like a minimum bond purchase target aimed at managing its balance sheet and countering yield spikes.

“The positive thing is that less direct control will help the market function to recover,” he said.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Sri Navaratnam)

