BOJ rate-hike bets ramp up as Ueda and Himino spook traders

(Bloomberg) — Traders are increasingly speculating that the Bank of Japan will end the world’s last negative interest rate regime this month, sending shockwaves through financial markets in Tokyo and beyond as local bonds fell the most in a year. went.

The selloff, triggered by comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and one of his deputies, broke a period of relative calm in Japan’s bond market and served as a stark reminder to international investors that a key anchor for global borrowing costs may soon fall. may just disappear.

Ueda’s visit to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office amid market activity added to the sense that change may come sooner than previously thought. Ueda told reporters that he had explained the monetary policy to the Prime Minister.

At one point on Thursday, overnight-indexed swaps showed about a 45% chance that the BOJ would end its negative interest rates policy this month. Just two days ago – Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino presented a hypothesis of what could happen if the central bank ended negative rates – he showed a 3.5% risk.

UADA’s comments in parliament this morning added pressure on bond yields and the yen. He told lawmakers that handling monetary policy would become difficult from the end of the year and into next year.

The drama escalated with a poor response to the 30-year government bond auction, with benchmark 10-year yields jumping 10.5 basis points to 0.75%, the most since December 2022. The yen strengthened about 0.7% against the dollar.

Himino’s speech was considered relatively aggressive and made the BOJ’s Dec. 18-19 meeting “live,” Daiwa Securities Co. strategists Ryoma Kawahara and Kazuya Sato wrote in a note.

Looking at the bond market, Mizuho Securities Co. strategist Shoki Omori said Himino was “breaking the belly of the curve.” He said investors were now pricing in “an exit from central bank ultra-loose monetary policy in January rather than the previous consensus view of April.”

Yen was ahead of all his Group-of-10 teammates. It was near a nearly three-month high of 146.23 against the dollar at the start of the week.

“It’s all about the BOJ,” said Mingze Wu, a currency trader at Stonex Financial Pte. “FX traders seem happy buying yen at risk of BOJ move in December.”

Thursday’s auction of 30-year sovereign securities had the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since 2015. The so-called tail, or the difference between the average and lowest-accepted prices, was the longest on record. The yield on a 30-year loan rose 9.5 basis points to 1.69%.

Fueling speculation about a shift away from ultra-loose monetary policy, the BOJ is conducting a special survey of market participants, including a workshop, to discuss its impact and side effects.

Some market participants also see the increasing likelihood of a US rate cut to hasten the end of BOJ’s negative rates.

“It will probably be easier for the BOJ to take action in January when the Fed is unlikely to raise or cut its benchmark rate,” said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income at PineBridge Investments Japan Co. Negative rate policy in January, he said.

