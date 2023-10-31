BOJ loosens grip on rates as end of yield controls looms

[1/2]Shoppers check out food items at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan on January 20, 2023. Reuters/Issei Kato/File Photo Get licensing rights

BOJ keeps short-term, long-term rate targets unchanged

Board revises inflation forecast for 2023, 2024

Governor Ueda is expected to brief the media on the decision at 0630 GMT

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan on Tuesday loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by again adjusting its bond yield control policy, in a move to end the massive monetary stimulus of the last decade. And took a small step.

The nine-member board also revised its price forecasts for inflation this year and next to exceed its 2% target, increasing confidence that conditions are ripe for phasing out ultra-loose monetary policy. Are being made.

But the yen fell against the dollar after the decision as traders focused on the BOJ’s pledge to “patiently” maintain its highly accommodative policy and forecast inflation to fall below 2% in 2025.

“It looks like the BOJ is taking a ‘softer, softer’ approach here,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “The incrementalism was probably a surprise to markets given speculation about a real change.”

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates and set the 10-year government bond yield at around 0% under yield curve control (YCC).

But the BOJ redefined 1.0% as a loose “upper bound” rather than a hard limit and dropped a pledge to defend the level by offering to buy unlimited amounts of bonds.

“Given the extreme uncertainties over the economy and markets, it is appropriate to increase flexibility in the conduct of yield curve control,” the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision.

The decision highlights how rising global bond yields and persistent inflation are making it harder for the BOJ to maintain its controversial bond yield controls.

“[The]BOJ will buy some bonds around that (1%) level, but not unlimited and they have shown their hand. Through all the linguistic distortions, the fact is that they are eliminating YCC,” portfolio manager Tom Nash said. UBS Asset Management in Sydney, which is bracing for a rise in Japanese yields.

“A yield ceiling is not a yield ceiling if you change it every time the market closes.”

Under criticism that its heavy-handed defense of the cap was causing market distortions and unwanted yen declines, the BOJ raised its real limit for yields in July from 0.5% to 1.0%.

Since then, rising global bond yields have put the BOJ in a difficult position, with the 10-year JGB yield hitting a new decade high of 0.955% just hours before Tuesday’s decision.

While this change may reduce the need for the BOJ to increase bond purchases, it could strengthen market expectations of a near-term end to YCC and negative interest rates.

Markets are focusing on Governor Kazuo Ueda’s post-meeting press conference to gauge how quickly the bank might move toward a full exit from easy monetary policy.

Inflation remained above the BOJ’s 2% target for the 18th consecutive month in September. Surveys have shown that inflation expectations are rising, driving down the real cost of borrowing.

But the BOJ remains a dovish stance among global central banks that have raised rates aggressively in recent years to tackle rampant inflation, tainted by a legacy of premature tightening that has Politicians were criticized for delaying the exit from chronic deflation.

Despite repeated assurances from USDA that ultra-low interest rates will remain in place, markets are already predicting a policy change early next year.

Nearly two-thirds of economists surveyed by Reuters expect the BOJ to eliminate negative rates next year.

