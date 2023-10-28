BofA says boomers won the housing market and millennials got screwed. ‘Everyone except Millennials is locked into 3% mortgage rates’

The unfortunate (and tragic) housing story of the millennial generation may be tiresome and repetitive, but maybe the millennial generation has reason to be upset. Just consider this, they continue to be crushed in the housing market, and the Boomers continue to come out on top. Even one of Wall Street’s biggest investment banks thinks so.

“There has been a massive wealth transfer from the public to the private sector, resulting in two things: Government debt increased from 31% of GDP to 120%,” Bank of America research strategists led by Ohsung Kwon wrote in a new note. It is done.” %, from 1980 to date, and 10-year Treasury yields had fallen from 12% to 4.6% at the time of writing (at press time the 10-year Treasury was sitting at 4.9%). Add it all up and household wealth rose from $17 trillion to $150 trillion, a record high.

The winners of this great wealth transfer? Baby boomers—and they especially won the housing market. They and the “traditionalist” generation hold two-thirds of total net worth, and boomers alone hold more than half of total wealth, mostly financial assets, including real estate, BofA said.

Boomers locked out the best rates, and millennials missed the boat

To be sure, when the Boomers were entering the housing market in the 1980s, mortgage rates were extremely high, peaking at nearly 18% as Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker attempted to reduce inflation. Which was increasing at 14%. But, with rates falling, Boomers now had several years to refinance their mortgages, and they did so, leaving most of them with mortgage rates below the current market rate.

Inflation hit a four-decade high in June last year, in a repeat of the 1980s, and the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates several times since then as Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a Volksian strategy. With that, mortgage rates that had been hovering around 3% during the pandemic-induced housing boom skyrocketed to 8%, the highest in more than two decades. Currently, the 30-year fixed rate is just below 8%. This means, BofA notes, that before mortgage rates rose, many homeowners locked in lower rates — not just millennials.

“Everyone except Millennials has locked in on 3% mortgage rates,” the bank said. “On the cost side, most boomers are locked into low mortgage rates, where effective mortgage rates remain below pre-COVID levels. The only group that has seen mortgage borrowing increase significantly from 2021 is Millennials, who have seen a 20% increase.

Nearly all outstanding borrowers have below-market mortgage rates, giving rise to the so-called lock-in effect or golden handgun of mortgage rates. Simply put, prospective sellers are not selling for fear of losing their low rate. This is putting pressure on supply, which is already tight because the housing market is weak. In addition, existing home sales have already fallen to their lowest level since 2010, and could fall to their lowest level since the early 1990s, according to a separate forecast.

Low homeownership rates, significant decline in affordability

So, consider this, a mortgage rate shock, limited supply, and home prices that have risen significantly during the pandemic-induced housing boom have all left Millennials in the worst situation than any other generation so far. Have given.

For one thing, homeownership is very rare for the younger generation. By age group, homeownership among those under 35 is less than 40%; Those 35 to 44 make up more than 60%; People aged 55 to 64 make up more than 70%; And the number of those over 65 is slightly less than 80%.

Additionally, affordability has declined significantly since 2021, Bank of America said, citing the National Association of Realtors affordability index. It is clear that the surge in mortgage rates in such a short period of time, coupled with home prices that are still high, and continuing to rise in some markets, has deteriorated affordability to levels worse than at the height of the housing bubble.

Boomers either aren’t as impressed — or they’re thriving

“Boomers certainly have not felt the impact of higher rates as much, and we believe many wealthy boomers are actually benefiting,” the bank wrote.

And, they’re definitely spending. The strategists wrote that data from Bank of America shows that boomers and traditionalists (also known as the silent generation) are the only groups increasing their consumption; They also make up 40% of total consumer spending.

Bank of America said, “Boomers generally spend less on big-ticket items (housing and auto), but slightly more on health care, home improvements, and entertainment.” “As ultra-low rate mortgages encourage people to stay in their homes longer, we may see an increase in home improvement spending by wealthy boomers.”

Meanwhile, the younger generation is bearing the brunt of higher interest rates as their spending has fallen and dues on their credit cards have increased, the note said. Young Millennials, people ages 30 to 39, are the only group with higher credit card delinquencies today compared to pre-pandemic levels. Still, Millennials, as a whole, are spending more on housing – likely due to rising housing costs. However, we may be in the midst of the next great wealth transfer.

“There may be a struggle for housing given high rates, but the wealth transfer from Boomers to Millennials is supportive, especially for luxury housing,” the bank said.

