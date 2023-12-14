BoE's hawkish tone forces market to reconsider interest rate cut in 2024

The market was anticipating four rate cuts for the next year

But the BOE did not follow the Fed with dovish sentiment on Thursday

The Bank of England crushed hopes of a base rate cut early next year as it struck a sharp tone at its final monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday.

As expected, it opted for another rate standstill at 5.25 per cent, but three members of the nine-member MPC voted for a hike to 5.5 per cent, dashing hopes that the bank would take an accommodative stance towards the US Federal Reserve .

The market had been anticipating four base rate cuts for 2024, with the first cut coming in early March, and some forecasters even suggesting rates could fall to just 3.75 percent by the end of the year.

Optimism: The city was planning four rate cuts for next year

Gradual hike: BoE has raised the base rate 14 times since December 2021, but the rate has remained stuck at 5.25% since August this year

But James Lynch, fixed income investment manager at Aegon Asset Management, said expectations of a market rate cut ‘will be pushed back at some meetings’ by the voting split and the tone of the MPC meeting.

Market bets on an imminent rate cut were stepped up in response to a slowdown in wage growth – a key driver of inflation – and weak GDP performance over the past fortnight, reflecting the impact of previous hikes on the economy.

Lynch further added, ‘Although the BOE looks like they are determined to keep rates on hold, ultimately they are beholden to the data, which we would expect to still be weak from here, which means a higher rate for the first half of 2024. At some point in the quarter they will at least have to talk about cuts.

The BoE has raised the base rate 14 times since December 2021, helping consumer price inflation rise from 11 percent last year to 4.6 percent last month.

Interactive Investor users expect the base rate to decline next year

But the rate remains well above the BoE’s 2 percent target, which it does not expect the UK to reach until the end of 2025.

Although the data is moving in the right direction, MPC members still believe that key indicators such as services inflation and wage growth are too high to consider a rate cut.

James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, said: ‘The market is right to expect a rate cut next year.

‘The bank itself admitted in the latest statement that private sector wage growth and services inflation – both labeled as key metrics for the BoE – have come down more than it expected.

‘While services inflation is likely to remain steady in the 6 per cent area early next year, we expect both it and wage growth to reach the 4 per cent area next summer.

‘We think this will be the catalyst for the initiation of rate cuts. Our current forecast is for a rate cut in August.

When will BoE cut rates?

The most recently available data compiled by HM Treasury shows that the average of City forecasts suggests consumer price inflation falling to 2.5 per cent by the end of next year – just ahead of the BoE’s 2 per cent target.

And the City is negative on the UK’s growth prospects, with GDP growth forecast for the full year averaging just 0.4 per cent.

Both forecasts are hopeful signs that the hiking cycle has already peaked, despite efforts by the BOE to discourage soft pricing.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management believes the base rate will fall by 1.5 percentage points to just 3.75 percent by the end of next year.

Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist for global fixed income at GSAM, said: ‘The pace of UK economic activity has stalled, with weakness across most sectors, including consumer-oriented services – a key driver of growth.

‘We have also seen a significant decline in wage pressure.

‘The confluence of sluggish growth momentum and a reduction in underlying inflation pressures means we expect the Bank of England to begin rate cuts from May 2024.’

Predictions: Vanguard’s interest rate forecast for next year is less optimistic than others

Asset management giant Vanguard is less optimistic, estimating there will be no cut until ‘mid-2024’ and the base rate will be 4.25 per cent by the end of the year.

The group said: ‘Despite a more than 5 per cent tightening of monetary policy over the past two years, inflation in the UK remains high compared to other advanced economies.

‘This is partly because Britain is suffering the worst of both worlds – a US-style labor supply shock and a euro zone-style energy shock

‘With service inflation rising and wage growth remaining flexible, we expect interest rates will need to remain elevated for an extended period. In our base case, we expect the Bank Rate to remain at 5.25 per cent until at least mid-2024, after which we expect the easing cycle to begin gradually.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk