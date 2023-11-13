Boeing, Tyson Foods, Plug Power, HP Inc., Monday.com, and More Market Movers

Boeing (BA) was up 3.3% after a Bloomberg report said the Chinese government was considering lifting a commercial pause for the plane maker’s 737 Max jet later this week, when President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping will meet during the APEC summit in San Francisco. , Boosting the stock was an announcement by Emirates at the Dubai Airshow that it would buy $52 billion worth of Boeing aircraft, while SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, announced it would buy 90 737 MAX jets.

Tyson Foods (TSN) fell 5.5% after fiscal fourth-quarter sales fell short of analysts’ expectations and the meat company issued a disappointing outlook for fiscal 2024.

Plug Power (PLUG) was falling 2% after falling 41% on Friday after a hydrogen fuel cell expert raised “substantial skepticism.” [its] Ability to continue as a going concern.”

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

HP Inc. (HPQ) rose 1.9% to $28.13 after Citi upgraded the personal computer and printer company’s shares to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $33 from $31.

Monday.com (MNDY) was rising 8.1% after the work management platform raised its full-year guidance.

Shares of StoneCo (STNE) rose 5.6% after the Brazilian financial services company reported third-quarter earnings more than doubled and revenue topped estimates.

Expect reports later in the week from Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), TJX Co. (TJX), Alibaba (BABA), JD Is. .com (JD), Advanced Auto Parts (AAP), and Applied Materials

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

(AMAT).

Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com