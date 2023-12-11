Boeing selects company veteran Stephanie Pope as COO

A Boeing logo is seen at the company’s technology and engineering center in Sao Jose dos Campus, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on October 10, 2023. Reuters/Gabriel Araújo/File Photo Get licensing rights

Dec 11 (Reuters) – Boeing (BA.N) on Monday named 30-year veteran of the company Stephanie Pope as chief operating officer, making her the top candidate to replace CEO David Calhoun if he decides to step down. Can become one of the contenders. Top job.

Pope currently heads the company’s aftermarket business, Boeing Global Services (BGS), which is the only segment to record a profit in the first nine months of this year as supply chain issues and cost overruns have plagued its other two units – civil planning. Construction and defense have been affected.

Calhoun, who has guided Boeing through one of the most turbulent phases in decades following overlapping security and pandemic-induced crises, is expected to remain in the top job for at least another year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. are supposed to.

In April 2021 the aircraft manufacturer raised the required retirement age for Calhoun from 65 to 70, giving him enough time to run the aircraft manufacturer through a recovery process after a series of missteps.

“Stephanie brings tremendous operational, financial and customer experience to this (COO) role,” Calhoun said Monday.

Pope, who joined Boeing in 1994, has been involved with all three of the company’s major businesses over the years.

In her previous roles she was head of finance for the commercial airplane business and vice president of finance and controller of Boeing’s Defense, Space and Security segment.

He took over as head of BGS in April 2022. The business provides services such as engineering, maintenance and modification, upgrades and conversions as well as spare parts to Boeing’s commercial and defense customers.

If Pope is nominated for the top post, she would be the first female CEO in Boeing’s history.

Boeing’s board met in recent days to discuss top executives who could ultimately replace Calhoun, the WSJ reported. CFO Brian West and Stan Deal, head of its commercial airplane business, were also in the running, the report said.

