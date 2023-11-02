Boeing says 'cyber incident' hits parts business after ransom threat

The Boeing logo is seen at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France on June 18, 2023. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo Get licensing rights

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Boeing (BA.N), one of the world’s largest defense and space contractors, said on Wednesday it was investigating a cyber incident that affected elements of its parts and delivery business. and is cooperating with the law enforcement investigation. In this.

Boeing acknowledged the incident after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said Friday it stole “huge amounts” of sensitive data from the US aircraft maker and would dump it online if Boeing did not pay a ransom by Nov. 2.

Lockbit’s threat was not on the gang’s website as of Wednesday, and it did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing declined to comment on whether Lockbit was behind the cyber incident it disclosed.

“This issue does not impact flight safety,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers.”

Boeing’s Parts and Distribution business, which falls under its Global Services division, provides material and logistics support to its customers, according to the company’s 2022 annual report. Some webpages on the company’s official website, which contained information about the Global Services division, were down on Wednesday with a message citing technical problems.

“We hope to have the site back up soon,” Pages said.

According to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group last year by number of victims and has affected 1,700 US organizations since 2020.

The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on the victim organization to lock down its systems, as well as steal sensitive data for extortion.

It is unclear what data Lockbit may have stolen from the company. Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said organizations can pay cybercriminal gangs when they demand ransom, but that doesn’t guarantee data won’t be leaked.

“Paying the ransom will yield a small promise from Lockbit that they will destroy any data they obtain,” Callow said. “However, there would be no way to know for sure what they actually had.”

He said the loss of military-related information would be “extremely problematic”. Boeing did not comment on whether any defense-related data was affected in the cyber incident.

CISA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Boeing’s statement.

Reporting by Valerie Incinna; Editing by Chris Reese, Lisa Shumaker, Jamie Freed and Lincoln Feast.

