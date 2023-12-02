Boeing out of E-4B 'doomsday plane' replacement competition - Breaking Defense

air war

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Boeing is no longer in the race to build a replacement for the Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch “Doomsday” aircraft, leaving Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) as the only known remaining competitor.

In a statement to Breaking Defense on Friday, a company spokesperson confirmed that the aerospace giant’s bid is no longer under consideration by the Air Force. Reuters first reported Boeing’s elimination.

“We are approaching all new contract opportunities with additional discipline to ensure we can meet our commitments and support the long-term health of our business. we remain confident in ourselves [E-4B replacement] The approach is the most comprehensive, technologically mature and lowest-risk solution for the customer and Boeing, a Boeing spokesperson said.

He said, “Our proposal is based on 60 years of military commercial derived aircraft knowledge and experience, including the design, development and maintenance of the E-4B Nightwatch, which currently serves the national security command and control mission.”

According to Reuters, Boeing and the Air Force could not reach an agreement on data rights or contract terms. Boeing executives have refused to sign any new fixed-price development contracts after the company has suffered billions of dollars in losses in recent years. In the third quarter of 2023 alone, Boeing took a charge of nearly $1 billion for its defense division.

In a statement, an Air Force spokesperson said, “We cannot discuss an active source selection and detailed program information is classified to protect our investment in this critical capability.”

Boeing is the manufacturer of the current E-4B, a modified 747, which serves as the primary means of transportation for the Secretary of Defense but can also act as an airborne command center in the event of a national emergency such as a nuclear attack. The aircraft are also known as the Survivable Airborne Operations Center, or SAOC, and four jets are currently in the service’s inventory.

The Air Force’s fiscal year 2024 budget rollout earlier this year saw a huge bump in funding for the SAOC replacement effort, nearly $889 million for the upcoming fiscal year alone, as the service moves toward a contract award. The award is expected to be awarded in 2024, with SNC now the only public competitor still trying to win it.

Boeing is not alone in its opposition to fixed-price development contracts. For example, Chris Kubasik, CEO of L3Harris, has vowed that his company will refuse to sign contracts with such terms.

Negotiations between industry and government over data rights are often the turning point for programs, which governments typically seek to enable service-based maintenance. Boeing’s sustainment arm that services both commercial and defense contracts, called Boeing Global Services, is usually a bright spot in the company’s earnings, making a profit of $784 million in the third quarter of this year.

“We are building great relationships with our customers. When I say great, yes, sometimes it’s painful,” Steve Nordlund, head of Boeing’s Air Dominance division, told Breaking Defense in an interview earlier this year.

“And sometimes we don’t have the answer right in our minds. “But we’re trying to figure out how we can get them what they want, which is able to work.”

Updated on 12/1/23 7:50 pm ET with comment from the Air Force.

