Boeing (NYSE:BA) Jumps on New Orders – TipRanks.com

Things are looking really good for aircraft giant Boeing (NYSE:BA, At least, they are for now; Boeing received a huge new order for aircraft, and this got investors so excited that they added about 2.5% to Boeing’s share price in Thursday afternoon trading.

Boeing’s largest new order came from the Canadian military, which ordered up to 16 maritime patrol aircraft. It is valued at approximately $5.9 billion, and Boeing is set to fulfill the said order with the P-8A Poseidon aircraft. The initial order is for only 14 aircraft, and Canada has an option to purchase another two aircraft. According to the report, the P-8A Poseidon is actually a derivative of Boeing’s 737-800 jet and will serve as a replacement for the CP-140 Aurora line currently serving Canada. Those aircraft have been in operation since the early 1980s, so it’s a safe bet that they were either on their way to their targets or had already reached them.

Boeing has made quite a comeback

We know that Boeing has made quite a comeback over the past few years, when its primary stock in trade was largely shut down due to the government response to COVID-19 and mechanical problems almost became a way of life. Had gone. But there has been progress since then, and analysts have responded accordingly. RBC Capital recently upgraded Boeing from Sector Perform to Outperform, and Deutsche Bank has done the same due to a further uptick in orders. Morgan Stanley, however, was a little less complimentary, pointing to issues in the supply chain that could hinder fulfilling those orders.

Is Boeing a buy, sell or hold?

Overall, analysts have assigned a Strong Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 15 Buys and three Holds assigned over the last three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Following a 30.87% rise in its share price over the past year, the average BA price target of $249.67 per share suggests 8.55% upside potential.

