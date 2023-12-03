Boeing kicked out of Air Force's 'Doomsday Plane' competition

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., discusses the Senate banking hearing, China’s national security concerns and energy independence on Mornings with Maria.

Boeing is no longer in the running to deliver the U.S. Air Force’s successor to the E-4B Nightwatch because the service wants to select it. The next generation “doomsday plane.”

Boeing on Friday announced it was pulling out of a competition called the Survivable Airborne Operations Center to develop an aircraft that would serve as a flying emergency command and control post in the event of a nuclear war.

Reuters first reported the news. Boeing is the manufacturer The current “doomsday plane” is known as the E-4B Nightwatch – a militarized version of the Boeing 747 capable of aerial refueling with advanced electronics and communications systems that detect electromagnetic pulses and other effects resulting from nuclear war. Designed to protect against.

“We are considering all new contract opportunities with additional discipline to ensure we can meet our commitments and support the long-term health of our business,” a Boeing spokesperson told Fox Business. “We believe our SAOC approach is the most comprehensive, technologically mature and lowest-risk solution for the customer and Boeing.”

Emirates orders 95 Boeing 777 widebody jets in deal worth $52B

An E-4B aircraft sits on the tarmac at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 11, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lewis Briseis/DVIDS)

“Our proposal is based on 60 years of military commercial derived aircraft knowledge and experience, including the design, development and maintenance of the E-4B Nightwatch, which currently serves the national security command and control mission,” the spokesperson said.

Boeing’s withdrawal from the SAOC competition leaves only one publicly known company in the race — privately held defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp. The Air Force plans to give an award SAOC contract in 2024 and declined to comment on whether other companies have submitted bids.

Boeing speeds up delivery of smart bombs to Israel after Hamas attacks

Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the situation, reported that Boeing and the Air Force were unable to reach an agreement on data rights and contract terms, partly because Boeing refused to sign a fixed-price agreement. Which prevents it from paying for the overhead costs. agreed limit.

anchor Security Last Change Change % B. A boeing company 233.87 +2.24 +0.97%

Boeing’s defense unit lost $1.3 billion this year on fixed-price development programs including NASA’s Starliner and the next-generation Air Force One. Such programs have resulted in a $16.3 billion loss on fixed-price defense programs since 2014, according to a Reuters review of Boeing’s regulatory filings.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West indicated in October that the company was considering moving away from fixed-price contracts, saying, “Rest assured, we have not and will not sign any fixed-price development contracts. Only (we intend to do so).

Bipartisan group of more than 40 lawmakers calls for ban on investment in China

Test pilots and personnel from the 418th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California, conduct aerial refueling tests with a KC-46 Pegasus and an E-4B Nightwatch, out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Southern (Air Force photo by Christian Turner/DVIDS/Fox News)

The Air Force notes that at least one E-4B aircraft Always on 24-hour alert with a global surveillance team at selected bases around the world to provide assistance to the President, Secretary of Defense, and Joint Chiefs of Staff when needed. The E-4B National Airborne Command Center can carry a crew of up to 112 personnel.

The aircraft is often used to transport the Secretary of Defense and is able to withstand nuclear explosions and electromagnetic effects so the US leader can command the military in the event of a national emergency.

An E-4B Nightwatch aircrew prepares to take off at Lincoln Airport in Nebraska on April 26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire/DVIDS/Fox News)

Get Fox Business by clicking here

The Air Force has four E-4B aircraft in its inventory, which were first deployed in 1980. The aircraft are expected to reach the end of their service life in the early 2030s.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com