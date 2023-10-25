Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Boeing said it would miss its target for 737 Max deliveries this year, as well as take a charge of about $800 million at its defense business, including its high-profile program to build Air Force One.

The aircraft maker reported a net loss of $1.6 billion on revenue of $18.1 billion in the third quarter. Its adjusted operating loss of $3.26 per share was better than Wall Street’s expectation of $3.18.

Chief Executive David Calhoun said in a memo to employees that, “despite the challenges we faced in the third quarter,” Boeing remains on track in its recovery after the grounding of the Max in 2019 following two fatal crashes and declining demand for the jet. Stayed. During the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That said, we still have work to do,” he said.

The company will deliver between 375 and 400 Max in 2023. The narrow-body jet comprises a significant portion of Boeing’s sales, and earlier this year it had targeted 400 to 450 deliveries before two separate quality flaws were discovered in a Kansas-supplied fuselage. . based spirit aerosystems.

Although aerospace manufacturers receive large amounts of cash when delivering aircraft to customers, Boeing reiterated its cash guidance for the year. Chief Financial Officer Brian West said the company still plans to generate $3 billion to $5 billion in free cash this year — the metric investors typically use to assess stocks — but the final figure will be in that range. Will be at the lower end of.

Baird analyst Peter Arment said that while Boeing’s results reflected a “weak performance” in the third quarter, the reaffirmation of the company’s free cash flow guidance “should support a positive reaction to the stock.”

Boeing shares rose a little more than 1 percent to $184.65 in afternoon trading.

The amount of work to fix the rear pressure bulkhead defect on the 737 exceeds Boeing’s original estimate. The company has made its quality processes more precise, Calhoun said, and “as a result, we’re finding items that we need to resolve”.

“These are not newly created flaws in the system,” he said. “Instead, thanks to the culture we are building, we have identified non-conformities from the past that we now have the power to find and always fix.” “There’s a toughness to fix for.”

Boeing’s plans to increase production remain unchanged. This will increase from four 787s to five per month, and reach 38 737s per month by the end of the year.

The group’s defense business reported a loss of $924mn, which TD Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr described as a “huge” loss. The segment is facing losses of about $1.7 billion this year, with a loss of $3.5 billion in 2022.

The third quarter defensive results were “disappointing,” West said. “We are not as far along in this recovery as we expected to be at this stage.”

Boeing lost $482 million on Air Force One during the third quarter, due to higher manufacturing costs, difficulty resolving negotiations with a supplier, and staffing a project that required workers with specialized skills and security clearances. Is required.

The company has struggled to produce presidential aircraft on fixed-price contracts. It was originally expected to cost $5 billion, but former President Donald Trump harassed the jet maker, now X, on Twitter until Boeing agreed to lower the price.

Due to rising costs on the program, Boeing also took a $315 million charge on the satellite contract.

West said Boeing wants to improve margins by improving employee training and no longer signing fixed-price development contracts.

But as wars rage in Ukraine and the Middle East, Calhoun told CNBC on Wednesday that “the supply chain needs to be rebuilt in light of everything that’s going on in the world — these stores have to change and they have to grow.” “For – the forecast for our arms business . . . is becoming stronger every day.”

