BOE says very few households in Britain will struggle with their debt

(Bloomberg) — The Bank of England said fewer households will struggle to meet their mortgage payments, capping defaults on home loans and suggesting support for the ailing property market.

Rising real wages and a drive by households to pay down their debt have helped ease the pain households feel when refinancing their mortgages, the central bank said in its financial stability report on Wednesday.

The BOE said about 440,000 households will find it difficult to meet their loan payments by the end of 2024, as defined by higher mortgage cost of living adjusted debt-service ratios. That’s well below its July forecast of 650,000 by the end of the year and well below levels seen in the financial crisis.

A small squeeze on households from the mortgage shock could brighten prospects for Britain’s economy as talk resurfaced about a potential recession after concerns about consumers tightening their belts. Mortgage rates have cooled in recent months as investors began betting that the BOE will cut its benchmark lending rate next year.

It is a rare sign of strength in the property market, where house prices have fallen from their peak in late 2022. While economists had expected a decline of 10% or more for this year, prices are now only slightly lower, and there are fewer fears of a sharp recession.

Overall, the household debt to income ratio was 139% in 2023, the lowest level since 2002. This reflects rising real incomes and efforts by households to reduce their debt.

However, BOE deputy governor Sarah Breeden, who oversees financial stability risks, said there is still a lot of pain for households in the pipeline because interest rates have not yet risen much over the past two years.

“The adjustment process for the household and corporate sectors is only partially complete,” Breeden said at a press conference after the report was released. “There is a lot of fixed rate debt out there. Five million households have reassessed their mortgage so far, but there are still 4 million more to come, and it’s really important to remember that.

Households who are forced to refinance to a fixed rate from the second quarter to the end of 2026 will see their monthly payments rise by an average of £240 ($303), or 39%, the BOE said.

It comes as new figures from UK Finance revealed mortgage outstandings have risen by a quarter to their highest level in almost seven years as rising borrowing costs put pressure on households.

UK Finance said the number of outstanding mortgages rose to more than 99,000 in the third quarter, up 24% year-on-year. This was the highest number since the last quarter of 2016. UK Finance said overall mortgage lending remained weak.

“While we expect them to increase, mortgage outstandings are likely to remain well below the 2008 peak,” said BOE Governor Andrew Bailey.

