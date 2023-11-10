Body recovered from River Kelvin in Glasgow as search for missing woman continues

SWNS

A housing estate where young people riot and tear apart live pigeons has been named “Britain’s most cruel” by a travel vlogger who found a crushed RAT in a children’s park. Residents in Blakenall Heath, Walsall, West Mids have told how they are living in fear in their area which has been compared to ‘war-torn Ukraine’. They say their lives have been plagued by gangs of knife-wielding youths, some as young as 10, who have been wreaking havoc for the past three years. A YouTuber who has now visited the crime-ridden area has called Blacknall Heath ‘Britain’s worst estate’ based on his experience. The UK Explore channel, which shows tours of cities and towns across the country, said the estate “feels dangerous” and the crime rate was double the UK average. The presenter also found a flattened dead rat while filming around the area at a children’s play park. He says: “To be honest it scared me. As soon as I went down Dawson Street, a woman said to me ‘F off’. “She called on her phone and I didn’t wait to see what she Who is calling and quickly went out. “There are 400 crimes recorded every month in Blakenall alone. The majority of which are violent crimes and anti-social behaviour. “When I Googled news for the area it was nothing short of shocking. “There were stories of people being shot and children being shot and thrown into the chippy by pigeons. And a small child was blinded after being stabbed. “Blacknall is certainly one of the most dangerous estates in the country. . It felt dangerous, it smelled dangerous and I was happy to move on.” The video describes Walsall as one of the most dangerous cities in Britain, with a crime rate of 152 per 1,000 people, worse than Birmingham. Local resident Andy Bloxham, 38, said: “I think it’s a fair reflection of the area. The video makes it look worse than it is, but it can’t be denied that it’s as rude as anything. “It’s a shame because there are some lovely people here, we’ve got a lot more than mindless idiots ruining this area. “People shouldn’t have to live in fear in their homes. It’s been a year since our little property first hit the headlines and nothing has changed since then. “It’s still the same. If anything these gangs see being named Britain’s richest property as a badge of honour.” Locals have previously told how their lives have been ruined by violence and anti-social behavior and they are afraid to leave their homes even during the day. This was followed by a number of incidents including arson attacks, fly-tipping, theft, assault, racist attacks and vandalism. Residents said the area has also become a ‘no-go zone’ for the police as their team cars are attacked with bricks. A local resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It has reached the point where we are afraid to leave our homes even during the day. The place has rapidly descended into a state of almost anarchy since the pandemic.” Has been.” , “We’ve had problems before, but not on the scale we’re seeing now. At times it’s like a war zone. “It’s absolutely diabolical – but that’s Blakenhall for you. This has become a no-go area for the police and this is the most worrying thing. You don’t go out after 3pm.” One shopkeeper, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, said: “I have lost staff members who cannot cope with the abuse on a daily basis. “They come in and steal eggs and then use those eggs to stone the shop. We are also racially abused, we have had enough.” Independent Blakenall ward councilor Pete Smith previously said, “It’s like something from war-torn Ukraine.” He added: “There was also a poor pigeon that had its head torn off outside a shop, before they pulled its wings and chopped them into pieces.” West Midlands Police ordered Blacknall to disperse for 48 hours after violence broke out on 2 November and youths attacked police cars with bricks. In July, in nearby Bloxwich, a man was stabbed to death and in January in Walsall, Bailey Atkinson, also a local resident of the same area, was stabbed to death. A 13-year-old boy was also left permanently blind after being stabbed in the eye outside a fish and chip shop in Blakenall last August.

