Changes in lifestyle due to urbanization, increase in pollution and busy routines have led to an increase in skin concerns. These factors contribute to dry and stressed skin, increasing the demand for body lotions. Consumers look for skin care solutions to combat these problems, making body lotion an important part of their daily beauty regimen. As a result, the body lotion market is experiencing growth due to the need for skin hydration and protection in the modern lifestyle.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Body Lotion Market by Type (Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Normal Skin, Sensitive Skin, Others), By End User (Men, Women, Kids), By Packaging (Bottles, Tubes, Pumps, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and) Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others). According to the report, the global body lotion market was valued at $56.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $85.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Determinants of Development

Increasing awareness about skin health and adoption of healthy lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the body lotion market. With widespread knowledge about skin problems resulting from inadequate skin care, consumers are becoming more aware of the damage it can do to skin health. Changes in climate and increase in direct exposure to sunlight lead to various skin disorders like acne, eczema and psoriasis. To deal with this, consumers are looking for new ways to protect themselves from these factors. Body lotion market trends reflect the increasing demand for natural and sustainable formulations with an emphasis on clean and cruelty-free products. Furthermore, the focus is on innovative textures and multi-functional benefits to address various skin concerns. Brands are incorporating technology like smart packaging to enhance user experience and engagement.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $56.4 billion Market size in 2032 $85.3 billion CAGR 4.3% Number of pages in report 300 segments covered Type, End User, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region drivers Increased awareness of body care Development of technology in cosmetic industry Compulsion Government Regulation and Compliance Challenges sustainability challenges opportunity personalized personal care products

Dry skin segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

By type, the dry skin segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global body lotion market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Due to the presence of hydrating and moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides, body lotions are increasingly being used to treat dry skin problems. However, the sensitive skin segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. Brands are introducing a number of new body lotion products to address skin concerns unique to skin types. Many skin care products use ingredients like fragrances and parabens that cause many allergies in people with sensitive skin.

Women will maintain their leadership position during the forecast period

Based on gender, the women segment achieved the highest market share in 2022, accounting for approximately three-fifths of the global body lotion market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. As a key consumer demographic, women shape trends, prompting brands to innovate and meet their constantly evolving skin care needs in this competitive beauty sector. However, the male category is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. Increasing awareness among men about skin care and adoption of healthy lifestyle are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Bottle segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

By packaging, the bottle segment achieved the highest market share in 2022, accounting for approximately two-fifths of the global body lotion market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Bottle body lotion packaging trends include a shift toward sustainable materials, with brands choosing recyclable or eco-friendly bottle options. However, the pump segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. Modern body lotion packaging favors pump dispensers for ease of use and precise dosing. Packaging often includes eco-friendly materials, which is in line with sustainability goals.

Supermarket and hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

According to distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global body lotion market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are responding to these trends by expanding their product offerings, creating dedicated sections for organic and specialty body lotions to meet consumers’ growing expectations. However, the online channel segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Online sales channels are becoming an increasingly popular option due to the many benefits they offer. With advancements in technologies and integration of AI and machine learning to gather consumer data that enhances their shopping experience, online sales channels help companies enhance their consumer relationships.

Europe has to maintain its dominance till 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, with the region accounting for more than one-third of the global body lotion market revenue. Notable trends are increasing consumer awareness of skin care routines and demand for multifunctional body lotions that provide additional benefits such as anti-aging or sun protection. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. There is an increase in demand for personalized and region-specific formulations, reflecting the cultural diversity and preferences within the Asia-Pacific skin care market.

Leading Market Players:-

Procter & Gamble Company

Groupe Clarins

Hindustan Unilever Limited

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Galderma SA

Beiersdorf AG

Revlon, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Coty Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global body lotion market. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in various sectors. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

