Body image dissatisfaction and its relation to body mass index among female medical students in Sudan: across-sectional study 2020-2021 | BMC Women's Health

This study aims to explore body image dissatisfaction and its relation to body mass index among female medical students in Sudan. Although body image dissatisfaction has been widely studied in the literature, it’s relatively under-reported in Sudan. This is a pioneer study that provides evidence on this subject.

Two hundred seventy-seven female medical students were enrolled from different academic years and different ages. The majority of the respondents mean weight was found to be normal according BMI (53%),22% were overweight, 7% were considered obese and (18%) were underweight.

In this study, it was found that participants who were overweight, obese or underweight had a significantly increased risk for poor body image perception with an odd ratio of 39, 11, and 59 respectively. A systemic review and meta-analysis in which 17 articles were used aimed at systematically investigating the degree of body dissatisfaction in individuals with obesity compared to individuals with normal weight, as well as exploring gender variations in body dissatisfaction. This meta-analysis has established that the group with obesity was significantly affected by body dissatisfaction in comparison to the normal weight group. It also revealed that the difference in body dissatisfaction between women with obesity and normal weight is significantly higher than in men [14]. In a study aiming to examine body image perceptions and body image dissatisfaction and their relationship with body mass index (BMI) among medical students in Oman, it was noted that students with obesity were four times more likely to develop body image distortion compared to underweight students [2].

This might be ascribed to the social stigma associated with “being fat” [21].

Furthermore, slightly more than a half of the respondents are always sensitive that others found them skinny (55%) and 73% of them feel that they are thin and want to gain weight in certain areas. This might be influenced by the societal norms in Africa that perceive fatness as a sign of wealth and happiness. This ideal still runs deep within African societies despite westernization and modernization. This is reinforced by the findings of a systemic review in which 73 articles from 21 countries were conducted to demonstrate evidence on body size preferences for females living in Africa and the factors influencing them. With a notable preference for normal or overweight body sizes. Preferences for larger body sizes are influenced by psycho-social factors such as avoiding HIV stigma and socio-cultural factors such as a spouse’s preference, social standing and cultural norms [4].

29% of participants always wear clothes that don’t reveal their body shape, 35% of participants always tend to wear clothes that hide their excess weight. Early in childhood, beginning with the process of getting to know one’s own body, attitudes toward one’s body are created. Then, through comparisons with those around us, their views of us, and their attitudes toward us, these attitudes are developed and internalized. Compared to men, girls and women’s perception of their bodies form a substantially larger part of who they are, and this has a significant impact on their total self-esteem [22].

22% of respondents stated that they’re always sensitive to people commenting on their weight. (21% to 17%) of participants always feel pressure from people or society to get to a certain weight. (29%) never feel physically intimidated by others. It appears that the caliber of social feedback or the incorrect interpretation of such feedback has an effect on our psychological well-being. In fact, it is well established that body image distortion gives rise to eating disorders and depression [23]. Fasting, very strict diets, diuretics, and diet pills were all documented as harmful weight-controlling behaviors, particularly among girls [24].

Participants exhibited several concerns pertaining to their body shape or perceived attractiveness: 40% thought that they had a normal weight but not the desirable body shape; 23% felt less physically attractive; and 62% thought they were not of ideal weight according to their height. 40% of the participants don ‘t like their protruding stomachs. A study conducted among female undergraduate students in Delhi University’s North Campus colleges revealed that 30.6% of participants had body shape concerns, with 7.3% showing moderate to marked concerns. These concerns were notably linked to nutritional status and media influences, indicating the significant impact of both personal health and societal pressures on the participants’ body image perceptions [25]. In addressing body image dissatisfaction and related challenges, three distinct coping strategies have been identified: avoidance (ignoring bad thoughts about your body), appearance fixing (trying to hide or fix things you don’t like about your body), and acceptance coping (focusing on positive aspects and self-care) [26].

An appreciable percentage of them never shut down when they feel bad about their body shape or weight, irrespective of their actual weight (30%). This resilience may be attributed to effective coping strategies. A study among first-year college students examined how young women handle body image concerns. The research identified different coping methods and evaluated how effective they were perceived to be. Most participants mentioned exercise as their go-to strategy, followed by healthy eating, altering appearance, confiding in friends or family, turning to religion or spirituality, spending time alone, engaging in activities, and practicing self-acceptance [27].

Moreover, the study had several limitations. Firstly, the study included females from only one college. Thus, these findings may not be generalizable to all female medical students in Sudan. Secondly, as the study was conducted during the period of COVID-19 lockdown, access to the participants was quite restricted, thus an online self-administered questionnaire was used instead of using an in-depth psychiatric interview, which largely depended on the participants’ honesty, introspective ability and interpretation of questions subjecting the outcomes to bias. Finally, self-reported definite or estimated weight and height was used to calculate body mass index, which may result in bias due to under or overestimation of values.