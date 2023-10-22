OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its key interest rate steady on Wednesday as the Canadian economy continues to lean toward higher interest rates and inflation begins to trend downward again.

The central bank kept its key interest rate steady at five percent last month, but left the door open to more rate hikes, citing concerns about the persistence of underlying price pressures.

“Economic data released since the Bank of Canada’s decision not to raise interest rates in September has been mixed, but we expect them to make further progress in next week’s decision,” wrote RBC assistant chief economist Nathan Janzen and economist Clair. Has increased.” Fan in a customer note on Friday.

The annual inflation rate rose in both July and August, while core measures of inflation – which strip out volatile prices – have not declined much in recent months.

But September’s consumer price index report helped ease some of those concerns as the pace of price increases in the economy slowed and the annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 percent.

“We were breathing a sigh of relief after the last inflation data,” said Andrew Grantham, CIBC’s executive director of economics.

“Recent inflation data suggests that it has once again begun to ease. And that, coupled with the sluggish growth that we have seen, will probably require (the Bank of Canada) not only to In fact, it will be put on hold for the rest of this year, and into next year as well.”

Canada’s economy shrank in the second quarter. Economists predict the weakness will continue for the rest of the year and into 2024.

The Bank of Canada’s recent Business Outlook Survey supported this expectation. This suggests business sentiment remained weak in the third quarter as companies said they expected sales growth to slow in the coming year.

On the jobs front, employment continues to grow as Canada’s population continues to grow, but the job market is not as strong as it was in 2022. Job vacancies have declined and the unemployment rate has increased to 5.5 percent.

The pace of consumer spending has also slowed down. Statistics Canada said Friday that Canadian new retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in August to $66.1 billion, as sales at new and used car dealers declined in the month.

These trends are expected to continue as the impact of previous rate hikes hits the economy, hitting the wallets of more Canadians and businesses.

In particular, as more households renew their mortgages, higher interest rates are expected to impact more people.

“We know there is much more to come because we know that, in reality, less than 50 per cent of mortgage holders in Canada have faced high interest rates,” Grantham said.

Most economists expect these weak economic and tight financial conditions to eventually bring inflation back down to two percent.

And while sticky core inflation is still a concern for the Bank of Canada, Grantham expects the central bank’s decision to include a concern about when to cut rates, not whether rates should rise further. .

On the international front, the global economy is facing some uncertainty amid the Israel-Hamas war, which risks destabilizing the Middle East.

“We are seeing, globally, increased risks to inflation. The conflict in the Middle East, if it escalates, you know, wars are inflationary. There is no way out,” Grantham said.

Central banks are well aware of the impact wars can have on prices: the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 contributed significantly to the initial rise in inflation as commodity prices skyrocketed.

Last week, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said it was too early to tell what the economic consequences of an Israel-Hamas war might be.

“It is too early to tell. And it really depends on how far it escalates,” Macklem said.

The Bank of Canada’s rate decision will coincide with its quarterly monetary policy report, which includes updated forecasts for the global and domestic economies as well as inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

Noujoud Al Mallis, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com