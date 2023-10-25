Bobby Brown on Three Years of Jones Road

Three years and millions of dollars later, Jones Road, the beauty brand founded by Bobbi Brown, is still just getting started.

Makeup-artist-turned-entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is celebrating three years with a new kit of Brown’s favorite products, called the Bobbi 3.0 Kit, as well as two embroidered sweaters in collaboration with Lingua Franca. The first one launches Thursday on the Jones Road website and in stores for $82. The Lingua Franca collaboration, available in two slogans – “I Am Me” and “What If” – will be sold at Jones Road retail stores before becoming available on a made-to-order basis on November 2 for $135. Will go. A third sweater bearing the phrase “Beauty Reinvented” will also be available to order on Lingua Franca’s website.

The brand is on a fast upward trajectory, according to industry sources, who expect sales to top $120 million this year – double 2022 revenue.

“We had such tremendous growth last year,” said Cody Plofker, the brand’s chief marketing officer and Brown’s son. “This year has felt like a catch-up year – building operations to catch up and sustain that growth.”

The goal is for the brand to be present primarily in its own channels, such as direct-to-consumer and its own brick-and-mortar doors. “It’s all about access. “There are a lot of people who are exploring Jones Road,” Brown said. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what’s possible, and access means different things to different people.”

The brand’s wholesale partnership is at a counter in Liberty London. Although it also launched at Credo Beauty last year, the brand ended that partnership in order to double down on its own brick-and-mortar stores.

“We don’t have any other plans for this [wholesale] Retail at all,” Brown said. “But for our own retail, we have some plans.”

Plofker said the high-touch approach to retail is serving the brand well. “This is something that has made the stores really very successful. What we’re seeing on social media shows that people are having a great experience and that’s important to us. It’s not necessary that you go to a wholesaler, but we are able to better control the overall aesthetic and customer experience with our store.

More stores in major markets are in the works, and though no plans are concrete, the duo mentioned Brooklyn, Chicago, and California as potential markets for entry. “We do things our own way, and we didn’t want someone to come in here and tell us we have to do wholesale,” Plofker said. “It allows Bobby and I to be more in charge of the direction of the company.”

Part of doing things her way, Brown said, is hiring a team that is new to the beauty category. “I know exactly what not to do and what not to waste time and energy on,” he said. He said it involves “a lot of meetings, a lot of infrastructure, a lot of layers.”

“Whoever comes, I don’t care how experienced you are. Brown added, “We don’t hire a lot of experienced people other than me. “Our creative director is 26 years old and went to high school with Cody’s little brother, and we have a great shoot. We shoot them here in my studio, I do the styling, we have a wardrobe, I do the makeup. It’s homely.”

Source: wwd.com