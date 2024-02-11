Bob Moore, founder of Bob Red Mill, dies at 94

Bob Moore, the bearded face and founder of the internationally distributed Bob Red Mill food products, died Saturday.

He was 94 years old.

Moore, who remained on the board of the Milwaukee-based company until his death, launched Bob’s Red Mill in 1978 with the help of his wife, Charlie, after his family adopted a nutritious diet full of whole grains.

Bob’s Red Mill offers more than 200 products today – from whole wheat flour to classic granola to grain-free brownie mixes. His grandfatherly image – complete with hat, glasses, white beard and bolo tie – adorns every item, making his face recognizable on the shelves of grocery stores in Oregon and beyond.

In 2010, on his 81st birthday, Moore turned the company over to the employees through an employee stock ownership plan – which in 2004 was estimated to have annual revenues of more than $24 million.

“I may have given them the company, but the boss part is still mine,” Moore told The Oregonian/OregonLive in 2010.

Today, more than 700 employees own the company in non-traded retirement account shares.

Bob Moore had his 81st birthday in 2010 and celebrated by transferring his business to his employees. His internationally successful whole grain production business mills grain, operates a retail store and restaurants and ships products internationally from the large, bright red building in Milwaukee near Oregon 224.

Bob Moore of Bob’s Red Mill Inc., a Milwaukee company that sells about 400 types of milled grains in grocery stores nationwide. Moore played a song on this upright piano just outside the production area for a visitor in 2005.

Moore retired from his day job at Bob Red Mill in 2018 at the age of 89.

Trey Winthrop, now CEO, said Moore’s spirit will remain with the company.

“He did everything in his power to leave us on a strong path forward,” Winthrop said in a news release announcing Moore’s death. “We all feel responsible and motivated to preserve their age-old attitudes towards unprocessed foods; Their commitment to pure, high-quality ingredients; and their generosity to employee owners and educational organizations focused on nutritional health.”

Moore and his wife, who died in 2018, made a donation to Oregon State University to create the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Preventive Health in the College of Health. He also pledged $25 million to establish the Bob and Charlie Moore Institute for Nutrition and Wellness at Oregon Health & Science University.

Moore has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, in addition to his sons Ken, Bob Jr. and David.

Details regarding a planned celebration of life are forthcoming.

