'Bob Iger' trending on X after Elon Musk attacks Disney CEO with multi-tweet typo


Known to most in the industry as Bob Iger, the Disney CEO’s name has started trending as “Iger” on Twitter due to Elon Musk misspelling it in several tweets.

The social media platform’s embattled owner was attempting to attack Disney’s CEO on Thursday after the company suspended ad purchases with Advertising continued with Meta despite the lawsuit.

Musk previously said, “Bob Iger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child abuse material.” Tweeted Thursday. “Real standing man.”

The message came with a retweet of a CNBC report about New Mexico’s Wednesday lawsuit against Meta Platform and Mark Zuckerberg, which alleged that the company’s platform enabled the distribution of child sexual abuse material and that The alleged poacher had failed to identify the network. CNBC.

“Why doesn’t any advertiser boycott, Bob Iger?”. musk Tweeted With a direct link to the CNBC story 10 minutes later. You are supporting this content!”

Screenshot of Elon Musk’s tweet against Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The billionaire didn’t tag Iger, but other users are reacting to news of the investigation and lawsuit.

Another user wrote, “Bob Iger only boycotts platforms that promote free speech.” feedback For Musk’s second tweet. “If he’s not boycotting you then you have a problem.”

Another user made fun of the Disney CEO’s first name.

“How about a bobcat?” David Milsner Tweeted, “Asking for a friend”

The nickname snafu was largely ignored by Musk’s followers, who appeared to promote the misspelling in responses to his tweet. Many took Musk’s side in the argument, while others voiced their own opinions or criticized the tech mogul for being hypocritical.

“My friend. Your platform really does share this stuff and it’s even worse with ads,” one user said wrote,

“Wait until you hear about the sexist and racist posts on Twitter!” one more Tweeted,

Musk responded to the comment asking why Disney had not fired Iger yet, saying “he should be fired immediately.”

“Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob did to his company,” Musk said. couple,

Read more sermons below:

