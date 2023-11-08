Bob Iger says Disney+, Hulu merger app will launch next month

CEO Bob Iger said Disney, which is preparing to pursue a deal to become the full owner of Hulu, will next month launch a beta test of an app that combines Disney+ and Hulu into a single experience.

Disney still needs to close its deal with Comcast to buy NBCUniversal’s 33% stake in Hulu. In a filing last week, Disney said it would pay Comcast at least $8.61 billion for the Hulu stake, with the final price — which could be much higher — based on an assessment of Hulu’s market value by each party’s bankers .

“We’re on track to launch a unified one-app experience domestically,” Iger said on Mouse House’s earnings call for the September quarter. A beta version of the Disney+/Hulu app will launch in December — giving parents time to set up parental controls, as subscribers will be able to access adult-oriented Hulu content, according to Iger — in the spring of 2024. Before the official launch in (approx. delayed March). The company expects Hulu on Disney+ to result in increased engagement, increased advertising revenue, lower customer-acquisition costs and reduced churn, Iger said.

Iger’s comments come after announcing earlier this year that the company was creating a “one-app experience” in the US that incorporates Hulu content into Disney+. At that time, he said, the new joint offering will launch by the end of 2023, available to customers who subscribe to both streaming services.

Disney already offers a price-discounted bundle of Disney+ and Hulu with ads for $9.99 per month and $19.99 per month without ads, but currently customers have to use separate apps to stream each. will be.

Combining Disney+ and Hulu into one app would potentially pave the way for Disney to launch the Hulu brand globally. Since its inception, Hulu has only been available in the US. The enduring theory on Wall Street is that even after Disney gained operational control of Hulu, it avoided launching it outside the US so as not to increase Hulu’s value. (which would mean paying more to buy Comcast’s stake).

For the most recent quarter, the fourth quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2023, Disney+ achieved a net profit of almost 4 million and reached 150.2 million overall. Core Disney+ subscriptions (except Disney+ Hotstar) increased by 6.9 million to 112.6 million subscriptions. Overall, Disney’s streaming business lost $387 million in the fourth quarter, a 74% year-over-year improvement from the company’s $1.4 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2022. Iger said Disney’s streaming business is on track to reach profitability by the fiscal fourth quarter. 2024.

