Bob Iger is fully engaged in live sports streaming – this is why it's risky for Disney

Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger made it clear last week that live sports streaming will play a big role in the entertainment giant’s future. This change comes with serious risks.

On Wednesday, Disney announced that it will launch ESPN as a fully over-the-top (OTT) streaming service in late 2025. It also said ESPN would launch a joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Fox (FOXA). The new sports streaming service, which is expected to launch later this fall.

The move comes at a critical time for Disney, which like other media companies is struggling to get consumers to move away from traditional pay-TV packages toward streaming platforms.

This change has hurt an industry that has historically relied on affiliate fees collected from cable companies and other pay-TV providers for its programming, as well as advertising revenues – both of which depend on viewers tuning in. .

That’s why Disney’s moves could be a double-edged sword.

“If these services are priced too low, they will likely accelerate the demise of the pay-TV bundle, and if they are priced too high – so that they look similar to the pay-TV bundle – then we question how much of their “The demand will generate,” Morningstar senior analyst Matthew Dolgin, who has a four-star (or buy) rating and a $115 price target on shares, wrote in a new note to clients on Thursday.

Basically, if the new streaming services are too cheap, more customers will be encouraged to turn down their pay-TV packages rather than paying the cable company for access to ESPN’s traditional channels.

“We do not expect a huge increase in revenue [from sports]”As we expect the majority of streaming revenue gains will be sharply offset by linear losses,” Dolgin wrote.

Disney CEO Bob Iger holds a press conference at the Shanghai Disney Resort as part of a three-day grand opening event on June 15, 2016 in Shanghai, China. (Eli Song/Reuters) (Reuters/Reuters)

Additionally, new streaming platforms that effectively accelerate cord-cutting could impact not only Disney’s sports segment, but also its linear business, which includes ABC, FX, and the company’s designated Disney Channels included.

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel, who has a sector weight rating on Disney’s stock, said, “While we believe the new joint venture with WBD and FOXA could help drive viewers to sports, We believe this may harm general entertainment content.”

This is problematic because unlike linear business, streaming is not profitable for Disney. Although losses have narrowed in the latest quarter, the sector is still losing money.

Disney tried to ease Wall Street’s concerns on Wednesday. Newly appointed CFO Hugh Johnston told investors on the earnings call that the joint venture sports bundle will combat customer churn and, in turn, help boost profits.

“Just know that we feel a rush to get [to streaming profitability]” Johnston said.

Another risk is that if Disney’s new streaming services are priced too high, they may not gain popularity at all. Disney has not provided any details regarding pricing for either service. CNBC reported this week that the joint venture with WBD and Fox would cost more than $40 a month.

Meanwhile, analysts have estimated that bringing ESPN’s top service up to par would require a cost of at least $30 per month.

This is much more expensive than what many streamers currently charge – and that may be a big ask.

According to a survey conducted by KeyBanc in September, 30% of respondents said they would not pay for a pure sports streaming service. This is more than 25% earlier. Meanwhile, more than half (51%) said they are unwilling to pay more than $10 per month and only 20% would pay more than $20 per month.

“ESPN’s move toward streaming is more difficult than initially thought, as our survey work shows a low willingness to pay,” KeyBanc’s Nispel said in his note. “Given the high programming costs, we believe that demand for services dedicated solely to sports will not be profitable.”

