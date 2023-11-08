‘Bob Iger has his hands full’ amid stock price decline, worker fight: Ex-Disney executive

Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger has faced a number of challenges since returning to the CEO post nearly a year ago — but according to his former head of streaming Kevin Mayer, he’s well-equipped to handle them. .

“Bob has his hands full,” Mayer, who now runs Blackstone-backed entertainment startup Candle Media, said at the Yahoo Finance Invest Conference on Tuesday.

Disney’s stock has hit multi-year lows, and activist investor Nelson Peltz is pushing for several board seats at the company. The company’s parks business is slowing, its linear TV division is declining, and its streaming business is still not profitable.

Meyer continued, “Someone like Bob, he’s very capable, he’s multifaceted.” “He has a lot of range so he can handle it. Not everyone can handle a situation like that. But I think you have to be disciplined, and Bob has always been very strategic.”

Mayer, who currently serves as a strategic adviser to Iger, said his former boss at Disney will “consider all his options” and ultimately make the decision that best benefits shareholders.

“When you do the right things strategically for the long term that don’t hurt you as much in the short term, I think you can work around a lot of these issues,” he said.

Disney’s shares have fallen about 3% since the beginning of the year — significantly underperforming the S&P (^GSPC)’s 14% gain over the same time period.

Mayer said the stock is reacting to a number of uncertainties — from the future of Hulu and ESPN to the ultimate fate of linear networks — but Disney is starting to address some of those challenges.

“When the stock price rises and [Iger] “It articulates a great strategic approach – one that will solve most problems,” he said.

Disney recently committed to purchasing Comcast’s (CMSCA) 33% stake in Hulu and named its next CFO following the departure of longtime executive Christine McCarthy.

The company also raised streaming prices for the second time this year, increasing the monthly price of its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans by more than 20%. Mayer said he believed streaming would reach profitability “very, very soon”, while gaming was an untapped area that the company would be able to take advantage of in the future.

“No matter what happens to those linear networks, you have a really great growth company – [it’s] Really bright future,” he said

Who will buy the linear TV business?

Disney CEO Bob Iger holds a press conference at the Shanghai Disney Resort as part of a three-day grand opening event in Shanghai, China on June 15, 2016. (Eli Song/Reuters) (Eli Song/Reuters)

Iger said earlier this summer the company would take a “detailed” look at the entertainment giant’s traditional TV properties, indicating they could potentially be sold.

Analysts have questioned who will want to buy them given the continued decline in linear television as more consumers are cutting the cord, or dropping their cable packages.

Mayer said he was not sure who would ultimately buy a network like ABC, but said one advantage of linear businesses is their profit margins, which are often in the 30% to 40% range, sometimes even higher.

“Streaming will never really reach that profitability level,” he said, adding that even a profitable streaming company like Netflix (NFLX) will likely tap margins in the 25% to 30% range.

Looking ahead, the executive said digital, more Hollywood-focused players may be best suited as buyers of such assets – especially given the competitive environment and the potential for consolidation.

“You could see consolidation happening between these big media companies,” he said, “you could see Warner Bros. (WBD) combining with NBCUniversal or Paramount — there are some combinations out there. Starz still sits out. There’s Lionsgate’s ownership. It needs to be consolidated with someone, maybe a big digital player or a Hollywood player.”

Even Mayer’s own candle media can be acquired. Mayer presented three approaches for the entertainment company: acquisition by a strategic buyer such as Disney or Warner Bros. Discovery, a public offering, or a sale to another private equity firm.

“Who knows, maybe KKR will own us in three years or four years,” he said. “But we’re ready for any of them.”

