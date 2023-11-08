As boards face pressure to diversify, BoardAssist.com drives change in the way companies recruit board members

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — boardassist which has disrupted traditional board recruitment by giving corporations direct access to exceptional talent, has released a new version of its innovative software platform that uses AI to identify highly qualified executive talent that has historically been underserved. Not included in the network of executive recruiters.

Black, Latinx/Hispanic and female leaders currently hold about 8.5 percent of board seats at Russell 3000 Index companies, which is dramatically out of line with the population.

A recent Harvard Business Review article concluded that board-level diversity brings unique perspectives to a company, enhancing overall company performance.

“Diversity in the boardroom has become a critical component of America’s largest publicly and privately owned companies.” said Jenny Vieu, Director of Recruitment at BoardAssist. “Although there has been significant progress over the past few years with respect to the number of board members with diverse backgrounds being appointed to corporate boards, there is still a long way to go and we are committed to using our platform to identify executive talent. “With diverse backgrounds.”

boardassist.com Reviews and reports on the results of this initiative each month and continues to play a leading role in helping corporations diversify their boards.

BoardAssist leverages technology to improve the board recruitment process for publicly traded and private corporations and provides the tools and features needed to build a diverse and highly talented board succession pipeline. Since 2020, BoardAssist has served more than 1,700 clients, including private equity and venture investors, pre- and post-IPO growth companies.

