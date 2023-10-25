Board of Deputies says Guardian has hit ‘new low’ with ‘incredibly nonsense’ Holocaust headline

Guardian

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has said the Guardian has hit “a new low” after publishing an “incredibly nonsense” opinion piece about the Holocaust.

The newspaper published an article late Tuesday by Israeli-American historian Raz Segal titled: “Israel must stop weaponizing genocide.”

In the article, Mr. Segal, an associate professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Stockton University, argued against “the dangerous use of the Holocaust to justify Israeli mass violence against Palestinians.”

He criticized US President Joe Biden’s comments earlier this month that drew comparisons between atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel and the genocide of the Jewish people during World War II.

Mr. Segal said President Biden’s comments “therefore invoke a textbook example of genocide, not just to stand with a powerless people facing the possibility of genocidal violence, but to support an extremely violent attack by a powerful state.” To do and justify it”.

The article drew a sharp reaction from the Board of Deputies, Britain’s largest Jewish organisation.

It said: The Guardian’s decision to publish an opinion piece titled “Israel must stop weaponizing genocide” was incredibly stupid.

“For example, the article’s failure to acknowledge decades-old comparisons of Israel to the Nazis – including Hamas’s genocidal founding charter – demonstrates a stunning lack of judgment. Its publication marks a new low for the newspaper.

Hadley Freeman, a columnist who left the Guardian last year citing “a climate of fear” around the newspaper’s trans coverage, said: “I try to avoid criticizing my former employer. I also support the freedom to write whatever they believe.

“But it’s also my right to say: Wow, this is intellectually, historically and morally bankrupt.”

In his article, Mr. Segal criticized the “Israeli settler state” and argued that “Israeli perpetrators of war crimes” should be prosecuted along with Palestinian leaders responsible for Hamas attacks.

However, he added: “This historical context in no way justifies or condones the mass murder of 1,500 Israelis on 7 October, which is a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

A spokesperson for the Guardian said: “Our opinion columns aim to provide a variety of views on important and complex world events.

“The Guardian has consistently described the events of October 7 as an unjustified attack on Israeli civilians, as does this column written by Raz Segal, an Israeli associate professor of Holocaust and genocide studies. We encourage our readers to review this column in full.”

It is the latest controversy to engulf the Guardian since the Israel-Hamas conflict began nearly three weeks ago.

Cartoonist Steve Bell was accused of anti-Semitism for his drawing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which some interpreted as a reference to the Jewish moneylender Shylock in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice.

The Guardian has said it will not publish any more of Mr Bell’s cartoons, but will continue to pay him until his contract expires in April.

Earlier this year, another Guardian cartoonist, Martin Rawson, apologized after his depiction of former BBC chairman Richard Sharp was widely condemned as anti-Semitic.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com