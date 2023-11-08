BNY Mellon warns of risks to treasury market functioning as major reforms loom

By David Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A major reform proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to boost the use of central clearing in the Treasury market would need to be implemented over an extended period to avoid disruptions at a time of already turbulent market dynamics, BNY Mellon said on Wednesday.

The SEC central clearing rule, first proposed in September last year, would apply to cash Treasuries and repurchase agreement (repo) markets, where banks and other players such as hedge funds borrow short-term loans backed by Treasuries and other securities.

Under the rule, more trades will be sent to the clearinghouse, requiring counterparties to deposit cash to guarantee execution in the event of default.

The regulator is expected to finalize the rule soon, but it is unclear how long it will take for the industry to implement it. Some market participants worry that higher trading costs associated with central clearing could discourage some investors from trading, undermining the rule’s purpose of improving liquidity and flexibility in the world’s largest bond market.

“We are in a period when the Treasury market needs to be confident in its safety and liquidity,” Nate Wuerffel, head of market structure at BNY Mellon, said in an interview.

“And if on top of that you try to implement a fundamental recalibration of the Treasury market too quickly, then you run the risk of impairing market functioning.”

The lack of liquidity in recent years has raised regulatory concerns about the ability of the Treasury market to function in times of stress. Notably, the market rallied in March 2020 as pandemic fears gripped investors, prompting the Federal Reserve to buy Treasuries to support the market.

This rule will likely be implemented at a critical time for bond investors. The Federal Reserve is reducing its Treasury security holdings as part of quantitative tightening, the Treasury plans to issue more debt to fund the growing fiscal deficit, and investors are eyeing the lowest interest rates in at least 40 years. Adjusting to rapid growth.

“An extended implementation timeline in the final rule could substantially reduce the risk that the changes could impair market functioning,” Wuerffel said in a note Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Barbuscia and Laura Matthews; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com