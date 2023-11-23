BNB price unlikely to fall to $5 despite dire predictions from Binance commentator

A Binance critic on X, “Whale Wire”, who also Claim To become a crypto whale, has issued a bold prediction that BNB, the native currency of the BNB chain and which is used to incentivize trading activity on Binance, could fall 95% to below $5 in the coming months. Is.

In relation to Binance agreeing to pay $4 billion in fines related to a legal settlement with US regulators, Whale Wire argued that tighter monitoring would allegedly “destroy Binance’s entire business model.” He further argued that bankruptcy could be imminent as the impact of BNB could spread.

Will the price of BNB suddenly drop?

Although increased regulatory oversight, wind-down, and decreased risk tolerance among traders have impacted volumes, Binance remains the world’s largest crypto exchange by client count and is still widely traded at the time of writing on November 22. Provides the most trade facilities globally by far.

For context and pulling data from CoinMarketCap (CMC), Binance continues to dominate spot crypto trading, generating over $14.7 billion in average trading volume, more than 6X that of Coinbase, with $2.3 billion. And is ahead of Kraken by a huge margin, which pulls in 41.2 billion. The same trend can be seen in derivatives trading, where Binance is ahead of OKEx.

BNB also remains firmly in the top 5 cryptos by market cap. Apart from USDT, BNB is the third largest coin by market cap, leading other altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Apart from its default, Binance has been given more than a year to pay the stipulated fine. Meanwhile, its new CEO Richard Teng said the exchange will continue to improve compliance. Also, it is assuring customers that the money will be safe.

Considering that the exchange will continue to operate in the United States and globally, the transitional window offered by the DOJ may reduce the chances of its and BNB’s collapse.

Binance is under pressure, trading volume is falling

Still, taking into account the impact of declining trading volumes and losing users in 2023, especially in regions from which Binance pulled out, resulting in a decline in revenue, at the end of the day, the downside is on BNB. Can exert more pressure. So far, Binance has sold its business in Russia while exiting Canada and the Netherlands.

Currently, $200 remains an important support level for BNB. It remains to be seen whether this line will be tested again in the coming months. Changing hands around $230, BNB is technically in a bullish trend on shorter time frames. This is 15% above the October 2023 low. However, it is still down 65% from the 2021 peak when it rose to around $670.

