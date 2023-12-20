BNB price rises above $250 and could rise 10% to retest this key resistance

BNB price gained momentum and climbed above the $250 resistance. It is showing positive signs and may move towards the $272 resistance zone.

BNB price is rising above the $250 resistance.

The price is now trading above $250 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $252 on the 4-hour chart of the BNB/USD pair (data source from Binance).

The pair may continue to rise if there is a clear move above $258.

BNB price rises again

Over the past few days, BNB price has formed a base above the $230 level. The price started a good rise above the $240 and $242 resistance levels. It also outperformed Ethereum and Bitcoin in the last two sessions.

BNB broke the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from high $257.1 to low $231.9. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $252 on the 4-hour chart of the BNB/USD pair.

It is now trading above $250 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). The current price action is positive and indicating more bullish momentum above the $258 resistance zone.

The next resistance is near the $262 level. A clear move above the $262 area could push the price higher. In the described case, the price of BNB could reach $272. It is near the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level of the downside move from high $257.1 to low $231.9.

Source: BNBUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the $272 resistance level could set the pace for a bigger rise towards the $285 resistance level. Any further gains may require a test of the $300 level.

Downside improvement?

If BNB fails to clear the $258 resistance, it could start a downward correction. Initial support on the downside is near the $248 level.

The next major support is near the $242 level. The main support is at $232. If there is a decline below the $232 support, the price may drop to the $222 support. Any more losses could lead to a big drop to $205 levels.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is currently above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $248, $242, and $232.

Key resistance levels – $258, $272, and $285.

