BNB price momentum resumes – why bulls may aim for 15% rally

BNB price gained momentum and climbed above the $250 resistance. It is more than 5% and bulls may soon aim to move towards the $300 level.

BNB price is rising above the $250 resistance.

The price is now trading above $255 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $253.5 on the 4-hour chart of the BNB/USD pair (data source from Binance).

The pair may continue to rise if there is a clear move above $268.

BNB price increased by 8%

Over the past few days, BNB price remained stable above the $240 resistance. The bulls stepped up and were able to overcome the major hurdle of $250. This opened the door for a rise above $255.

BNB gained momentum and climbed above $260. It is up by more than 5% and is outperforming both Bitcoin and Ethereum. A new multi-week high was formed near $267.9 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from $238.9 low to $267.9 high.

BNB is also trading above $255 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Furthermore, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $253.5 on the 4-hour chart of the BNB/USD pair.

Source: BNBUSD on tradingview.com

If there is a fresh rise, the price may face resistance near $265 levels. The next resistance is near the $268 level. A clear move above the $268 area could push the price higher. In the described case, the price of BNB could reach $280. A close above the $280 resistance could set the pace for a bigger move towards the $300 resistance.

Downside improvement?

If BNB fails to clear the $265 resistance, it could start a downward correction. Initial support on the downside is near the $260 level. The next major support is near the $255 level.

The main support is at $253 or the trend line. It is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $238.9 to high at $267.9. If there is a decline below the $253 support, the price may drop to the $245 support. Any more losses could lead to a big drop to $238 levels.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is currently above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $260, $255, and $253.

Key resistance levels – $265, $268, and $280.

source: www.newsbtc.com