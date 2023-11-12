Despite Binance’s growing challenges, BNB regains the lead among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Bitcoin and Ether rose during afternoon trading in Asia, as market analysts say it could start a more bullish rise above the US$26,000 mark.

BNB was the biggest gainer of the day among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, rising 0.94% to US$216 in the 24 hours as of 4:30 pm in Hong Kong. Following Binance’s departure, BNB was up 2.98% last week. US CEO Brian Schroder and the exchange fired more than 100 employees last week.

BNB has faced significant challenges this year due to growing legal issues with the Binance exchange. BNB fell below the US$300 support level on June 6, after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance for alleged securities violations.

In the broader crypto market, Bitcoin rose 0.8% to US$26,704 during afternoon trading in Asia.

“At current levels above US$26,000, momentum could easily build,” said Philippe Lord, president of Crypto Payments, noting that the ECB’s Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she expected a 10th interest rate hike. “A significant decline in inflation is not expected.” App Oobit, told forecast,

“Cash is no longer king in a world where your daily shopping basket is becoming more expensive by the day and where your bank account pays more interest at less risk than securities, cryptocurrencies as the digital currency of the future Provides an attractive add-on to any investment or personal finance portfolio.”

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 0.8% to US$1,632 in afternoon trading, remaining above US$1,600 support from last Wednesday.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market capitalization increased by 0.41% to US$1.06 trillion over the last 24 hours, while market volume increased by 10.30% to US$19.49 billion.

The Forecast 500 NFT index in Hong Kong fell 0.73% to 2,012.48 points in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. and fell 5.10% for the week.

Bitcoin became the second largest blockchain network by 24-hour NFT sales volume, increasing by 179% to US$1.2 million, $SATS BRC-20 NFTs increased by 268%, bringing in US$608,633 in sales for the network. Generated what became the fourth-highest collection of daily sales across all series, according to CryptoSlam.

Ethereum’s 24-hour NFT sales increased by 18.37% to US$5.06 million, while CryptoPunks’ sales increased by 254% to US$880,422, making it the second-largest NFT collection across all blockchains by 24-hour sales volume .

In the second-largest NFT sale of the month, CryptoPunk #3609 sold for 420 eth (US$682,748) earlier today. The seller purchased the CryptoPunk NFT 2 years ago for 375 ETH (worth US$679,178 at the time), leaving him with a loss of US$3,568.

Most major Asian shares were up as of 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, including the Shanghai Composite, the Shenzhen Component and Japan’s Nikkei 225. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.39% during the day, hitting its lowest level in almost a month. China’s property sector came under pressure from rising concerns.

Adding to these concerns, embattled property developer Country Garden faces a deadline on Monday to pay US$15 million in interest tied to offshore bonds, after avoiding last-minute default twice this month.

Major US stock futures also rose, including the S&P 500 futures index, tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures.

Investors are now carefully awaiting the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision on Wednesday. The CME FedWatch tool estimates there is a 99% chance the central bank will keep rates unchanged in September, up from 92% a week earlier.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 and Frankfurt’s DAX 40 both fell 0.6% ahead of several other important financial decisions scheduled for this week, including the Bank of England’s interest rate decision.

