The news of the settlement regarding Binance and the departure of the company’s founder and former CEO – Changpeng Zhao – sent the crypto industry into shock yesterday, resulting in a decline in the prices of almost all assets.

This increased volatility has caused losses to highly leveraged investors, with the total value of positions liquidated exceeding $200 million on a daily scale.

cryptopotato Rumors emerged on Monday that Binance was about to reach a settlement agreement with the US Justice Department. Although speculation involved a hefty sum of $4 billion, the news actually resulted in a rise in the prices of most crypto assets, especially BNB, which reached a 5-month peak above $270.

That deal materialized yesterday. The DOJ announced a settlement of charges against the crypto giant for $4.3 billion, closing all investigations, the first of which began five years ago.

Additionally, Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, stepped down as CEO after pleading guilty to failing to implement a strong anti-money laundering program within his company.

This material development caused the price of BNB and the rest of the market to decline. Binance Coin fell from its high of $275 to a 20-day low of $222, losing almost 20% of its value in less than a day.

The rest of the crypto market also turned red, with Bitcoin falling from $37,500 to $35,500 and ETH missing the $2,000 mark.

Most assets have bounced off their daily lows, increasing volatility levels. Somewhat predictably, this meant pain for highly leveraged traders, about 100,000 of whom were liquidated. The total value of damaged places on a 24-hour scale is $230 million.

source: cryptopotato.com