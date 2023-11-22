Binance Coin (BNB), the native token of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, has experienced a sharp decline of 10% following reports that Binance is preparing to settle criminal charges with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) through a $4.3 billion fine. doing.

Binance CEO will plead guilty

The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), commonly known as CZ, will plead guilty to violating criminal anti-money laundering requirements.

Additionally, Binance will also plead guilty to a criminal charge related to anti-money laundering violations, which will result in a significant fine. Additionally, CZ is expected to step down as CEO, with Richard Teng being considered as a possible successor.

Changpeng Zhao is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Seattle to enter his guilty plea. This significant legal move could further impact BNB’s price action as investors assess the implications of CZ’s admission of guilt in relation to violations of anti-money laundering requirements.

The reported settlement sees Binance plead guilty to a criminal charge related to anti-money laundering violations, leading to a hefty $4.3 billion fine. This substantial amount includes payments to settle civil charges brought by regulators.

These developments come amid an increasingly stringent regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry. The recent charges brought by the SEC against Kraken further highlight the regulatory scrutiny faced by industry players.

Additionally, market participants expect significant enforcement actions by the DOJ, adding to the environment of uncertainty and apprehension.

Will CZ’s statement stop BNB’s decline?

Despite the shocking revelations regarding Binance’s leadership and its impact on the crypto community, there may still be hope for a potential recovery of Binance Coin and the overall crypto market once the case reaches its conclusion.

With CZ reaching a settlement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and pleading guilty to criminal charges, the exchange can take a sigh of relief knowing that the regulatory agencies have addressed their concerns and possible legal action.

Furthermore, the agreement could be seen as a win for regulators, especially in light of the ongoing legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs, involving the cryptocurrency XRP.

A favorable outcome in these cases could potentially increase confidence in the broader crypto industry and drive prices higher.

Currently, BNB is trading at $240, showing signs of recovery from its recent decline, which briefly touched $235, but managed to stay above the important support level at $232.

On further downside, BNB bulls will need to hold support levels at $228, $217, and $214 to prevent the coin from falling below the crucial $200 level.

However, let’s assume that Changpeng Zhao and the new Binance CEO can make a statement that reassures the community and creates a sense of peace. In that case, it could bring a renewed positive sentiment and potentially halt the current decline for BNB.

The disclosure of the situation, the next steps for the exchange and the fate of CZ remain to be seen. The community and market participants eagerly await further developments and announcements that will shape the future of Binance and its native token, BNB.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com